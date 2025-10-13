QUICK READ: The article in dot point form.

The United States has entered a new golden age under President Donald Trump.

Our nation however, continues to rot under the deliberate mismanagement of our culture and economy at the hands of both the Labor and Liberal parties who seem to be doing everything they can to put us second.

But trust me our time will come. As goes America, so goes the rest of the free world.

As a beacon for the entire planet, whatever happens in the United States inevitably happens across the free world.

If Americans can ditch the Woke left and embrace liberty, merit, and common sense, then so too can the rest of the world, including Australia.

The importance of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States is impossible to overstate.

After four years of doom and gloom, America is again full of optimism and hope.

America is going to Mars. Adventure is back!

Women no longer have penises. Sanity is back!

Oil is flowing again, drill baby drill! Cheap, reliable and abundant energy is back!

Free speech is protected. Liberty is back!

God is back in vogue. Morals and values are back!

Globalists are being thwarted. National pride is back!

Woke is being cancelled. Common sense is back!

…and that was just Trump’s first few hours in office!

Imagine what Trump can do in four years!

And while you’re imagining, imagine an Australian government that puts Australia first the way Trump is putting America first.

Too hard to imagine? We can but dream!

Trust me, our turn will come.

Because whatever happens in America will invariably happen here. Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office is not only a seminal moment for America, it is a significant moment for the entire world.

The difference between America under Trump, and the rest of the world under Woke left lemmings, could not be more stark.

President Trump has his nation standing tall and embracing reality even as the rest of the free world, including the left here in Australia, crawls around in ideological fetishes.

America is now the adult in the room.

The reality for those of us in Australia is that we just haven’t hurt enough to get to the point where people will choose a genuinely courageous, conservative leader.

America was hurting, and so they turned to Trump in record numbers.

Similarly in Argentina, people turned from socialism to Javier Milei.

Great Britain is right now in a world of hurt and they may soon turn to Nigel Farage.

And then our turn will come.

Eventually, people will tire of the incompetence of Prime Minister Albanese, they will get fed up with the Labor light politics of the hopeless Liberal party, and they will demand change.

The US political scene - as it is today - proves that the future belongs to people like you and I, not to the Woke left.

The future belongs to people who are fearless, and willing to push back against the ruling class and their media patsies.

Donald Trump has paved the way and shown us the path, we just have to walk it.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.