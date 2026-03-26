Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Jono's avatar
Jono
1dEdited

And let’s not fool ourselves. The sheer level of consistent incompetence is not by mistake.

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Nat's avatar
Nat
1d

Call me a cynic but the government knew about the imminent conflict with Iran and chose to do nothing about our fuel. I believe that it was a deliberate choice, designed to put the Australian people under duress. After all, is that not what they have been doing all of the time they have been in office? The flow on effect on the transport industry, the farming sector, the food supply and mining isn't being felt yet but it's coming, whether we like it or not. This government is culpable and hellbent on their ideological ambitions and I think we know what they are. There's not one valid reason for Australia to not be self sufficient in most things, especially considering the natural resources we have. We are geographically isolated and need to be as self sufficient as possible. I have watched our manufacturing and industrial sectors crumble for fifty years and our nation is the worse for it.

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