Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
7d

A good overview of the ongoing inflationary Labor Madness and Scams upon the Nation and People. Awaiting the next iteration of health scares via Albanese from the Bill Gates visit to the fantasy land called The Lodge.

Reply
Share
Sean Yuke's avatar
Sean Yuke
7d

This government disgusts me. They have lost control of migration. They have lost control of the public (dis)service. They have lost control of social cohesion. If they lose any more control they will all need adult nappies. Sold off the three Victoria Barracks sites for what? Less than 2 billion to inject into the pathetic excuse they call defence spending. 2 billion. One off. Somewhere north of 30 billion annually is injected into the aboriginal guilt industry, and their women and children aren't even safe. I've had a gut full, just like everyone who remembers decent Australia. Out with the uniparty. Senator, you, and the scattered offerings who know what the country needs and is quietly praying for need to thrash out your minor differences and form a united front to restore hope and prosperity to this once great society. Please.

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture