Interest rates went up again today.

Of course they did.

This is Australia under Labor. You wake up, check the news, and discover your mortgage has been mugged again.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate to 4.35 per cent. Another 25 basis points. Another hit to the family budget. Another quiet disaster for Australians already counting every dollar at the supermarket, the petrol bowser and the kitchen table.

That makes fifteen interest rate rises since Labor took office.

FIFTEEN!!!

Remember when Anthony Albanese promised cheaper mortgages? Remember when Labor said they had a plan? Remember when the grown ups were supposedly back in charge?

Well, here we are.

Mortgages are up. Rents are up. Power bills are up. Groceries are up. Fuel is up. Insurance is up. Debt is up.

The only thing going down is the standard of living.

Jim Chalmers is the Treasurer. The man has a PhD, his thesis was on the prime ministership of Paul Keating.

No, that is not satire.

Apparently, studying Keating was meant to prepare him to manage the national economy. It seems to have prepared him mostly to use big words while ordinary Australians get poorer.

Labor lost control of inflation long before the latest overseas crisis. They can blame global events, oil prices, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Santa, the weather, or whatever appears in this week’s talking points.

Australians know the truth.

This government has spent too much, borrowed too much, taxed too much, regulated too much, and imported too many people into a country already short of houses, roads, hospitals, classrooms and common sense.

Now families are paying the price.

For many Australians, a mortgage is no longer a pathway to ownership. It is a monthly punishment. First home buyers are chasing the Australian dream from their childhood bedrooms and refreshing real estate apps like monks praying for rain.

Meanwhile, fuel is priced like champagne. Groceries like jewellery. Electricity like it is being hand delivered by Swiss watchmakers.

The national debt is racing towards a trillion dollars gross. Twenty years ago, Peter Costello MP (our former Treasurer) announced Australia had zero net debt.

Zero.

Today, we have enough debt to keep our children’s children’s children poor.

The once lucky country is being turned into the Argentina of the South Pacific.

The question is simple.

How much more pain will Australians endure before they finally decide enough is enough?

You must take a greater interest in politics, because the penalty for not doing so is being governed by your inferiors.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.