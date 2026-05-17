Australians traded liberty for safety and lost both
The state grew larger, Australians grew weaker, and the freedoms that built this country are disappearing before our eyes.
Australia is sleepwalking into collectivism and the tragedy is that many Australians are cheering it on.
Every year there are more regulations, more restrictions and more bureaucrats telling ordinary Australians what they can say, what they can own, what they can build and how they should live.
Private property rights are eroded. Businesses are buried under red tape. Free speech is treated like a dangerous inconvenience.
Australians are now monitored, censored and intimidated for expressing opinions that only a few years ago were considered completely normal.
And what replaces freedom? Dependency.
A society where more people rely on government payments, government approval and government permission just to survive.
Productive Australians are punished. Risk-takers are demonised. Success is treated with suspicion.
Treasure Chalmers’ budget last week proved exactly that. This government is intent on dragging people down. There is no aspiration anymore. No incentive to build wealth, create businesses or strive for success.
Instead of lifting Australians up through freedom and opportunity, this government traps them in dependency and calls it compassion.
Meanwhile the state grows larger, more intrusive and more powerful.
Australians were told to trade liberty for safety. What did they get? Neither.
The government expanded its authority into every corner of Australian life and millions applauded while it happened.
A nation once built by rugged, self-reliant people is slowly becoming a nation of compliant dependants.
We need Australians who are physically strong, mentally resilient and willing to stand up for freedom again. Australians who take responsibility and speak the truth even when it is unpopular.
Because a nation that loses its courage eventually loses its freedom.
Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.
Yes. Idiocy started when they abolished tax deductions for dependants and gave handouts to people. Instead of allowing people to share income between themselves Treasury forced everyone onto the public tit. They overtaxed Australian families, drove the birth rate below replacement and then imported Islamics to become taxpayers... really? A seriously stupid Treasury!
Almost all Labor-Liberal-National-Green/teal UNiparty parliamentarians are post-turtles: they didn’t earn their positions via merit and ability; they were helicoptered into position to read scripts.
This large cohort of seemingly incompetent individuals didn’t rise to their positions by coincidence: the exact same thing is happening in every White Western nation in a highly coordinated manner; it's too universal to be coincidental.
They’re not permitted to do anything that benefits Australians; they can only do what they're told to do, which is always in line with the globalists' agenda.
They’re not even able to remove themselves from their current positions; they get removed when the game would be too obvious otherwise.
They should not be in their positions because their sole constitutional duty and responsibility is to represent the will of the people who live in their electorates and they don’t do that; they're actively working against the will of their constituents.
Our parliaments are populated by people who have been captured, via bribery, blackmail, or indoctrination, by our foreign enemies: we are ruled by occupiers and they are ramping up the tyranny.
It all makes sense when you accept that the globalists have been developing this plan for generations and that global domination and bloody depopulation are their objectives.