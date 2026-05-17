Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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FFP's avatar
FFP
16h

Yes. Idiocy started when they abolished tax deductions for dependants and gave handouts to people. Instead of allowing people to share income between themselves Treasury forced everyone onto the public tit. They overtaxed Australian families, drove the birth rate below replacement and then imported Islamics to become taxpayers... really? A seriously stupid Treasury!

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Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
16h

Almost all Labor-Liberal-National-Green/teal UNiparty parliamentarians are post-turtles: they didn’t earn their positions via merit and ability; they were helicoptered into position to read scripts.

This large cohort of seemingly incompetent individuals didn’t rise to their positions by coincidence: the exact same thing is happening in every White Western nation in a highly coordinated manner; it's too universal to be coincidental.

They’re not permitted to do anything that benefits Australians; they can only do what they're told to do, which is always in line with the globalists' agenda.

They’re not even able to remove themselves from their current positions; they get removed when the game would be too obvious otherwise.

They should not be in their positions because their sole constitutional duty and responsibility is to represent the will of the people who live in their electorates and they don’t do that; they're actively working against the will of their constituents.

Our parliaments are populated by people who have been captured, via bribery, blackmail, or indoctrination, by our foreign enemies: we are ruled by occupiers and they are ramping up the tyranny.

It all makes sense when you accept that the globalists have been developing this plan for generations and that global domination and bloody depopulation are their objectives.

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