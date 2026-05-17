Australia is sleepwalking into collectivism and the tragedy is that many Australians are cheering it on.

Every year there are more regulations, more restrictions and more bureaucrats telling ordinary Australians what they can say, what they can own, what they can build and how they should live.

Private property rights are eroded. Businesses are buried under red tape. Free speech is treated like a dangerous inconvenience.

Australians are now monitored, censored and intimidated for expressing opinions that only a few years ago were considered completely normal.

And what replaces freedom? Dependency.

A society where more people rely on government payments, government approval and government permission just to survive.

Productive Australians are punished. Risk-takers are demonised. Success is treated with suspicion.

Treasure Chalmers’ budget last week proved exactly that. This government is intent on dragging people down. There is no aspiration anymore. No incentive to build wealth, create businesses or strive for success.

Instead of lifting Australians up through freedom and opportunity, this government traps them in dependency and calls it compassion.

Meanwhile the state grows larger, more intrusive and more powerful.

Australians were told to trade liberty for safety. What did they get? Neither.

The government expanded its authority into every corner of Australian life and millions applauded while it happened.

A nation once built by rugged, self-reliant people is slowly becoming a nation of compliant dependants.

We need Australians who are physically strong, mentally resilient and willing to stand up for freedom again. Australians who take responsibility and speak the truth even when it is unpopular.

Because a nation that loses its courage eventually loses its freedom.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.