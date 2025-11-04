Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1d

Thank you for those words. I believe with you wholeheartedly. We need to return to our Christian values. 🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
1d

The globalists' ultimate objective is to set Christianity, Judaism, and Islam against each other in a global war to massively reduce the human population. From the ruins they expect to build their global AI-controlled corporate-run technocratic neo-feudalist dictatorship with the world's sole religion being their religion - Luciferianism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture