There’s a toxic chemical in your body right now and you didn’t ask for it.

PFAS often called “forever chemicals” are synthetic compounds that don’t break down in the environment or in the human body. Once they’re in they’re in for good.

These chemicals are linked to cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, developmental issues and immune dysfunction and yet according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics nearly 100% of Australians have PFAS in their blood.

How did we get here?

PFAS are found in everyday items like non-stick cookware, food packaging, paper straws, coffee cups, textiles and worst of all, our drinking water. Contamination from industrial sites and firefighting foams has spread these toxins far and wide. But here’s the real scandal, Australia’s legally “safe” limit for PFAS in drinking water is 17.5 times higher than what is allowed in the United States.

Let that sink in.

Our government knows these chemicals are toxic yet they continue to turn a blind eye allowing industries and companies to pollute while citizens unknowingly consume water that would be illegal in other developed nations.

This isn’t negligence it’s a slow poisoning of the population.

The science is in and the danger is real the only question left is how long will we tolerate a government that allows us to be poisoned with every sip?