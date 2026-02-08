Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Fidge's avatar
Hugh Fidge
7h

As usual Ralph you are spot on. Keep going because hopefully eventually people will rise from their slumber.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Coolas's avatar
Coolas
7h

Lib Lab Partners of gross negligence and betrayal.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture