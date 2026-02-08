Here is a short 5 dot point summary of my thoughts…

Australia no longer has a real two party contest, Labor and the Liberals just copy each other.

A true two party system needs genuine ideological differences, but the major parties now mimic and collude instead.

Voters are abandoning both parties as they recognise the political class has become interchangeable and insulated.

Labor and Liberal have united on hate speech laws, electoral reforms, and deference to global bodies like the WHO, UN, and WEF.

The duopoly must be torn down through grassroots political involvement, voting alone isn’t enough.

Australia likes to think it has a two party system but in reality what we’ve got is a political photocopier. Labor presses the button and the Liberals take the copy, sometimes they change the letterhead but that’s about it.

A two party system only works when there is a genuine contest of ideas, strong principled values, and competing visions for the country.

Socialism versus capitalism, big government versus small, control vs Freedom, War vs Peace. You know…principled differences.

But when both major parties not only mimic each other but quietly collude, the system collapses. And that’s exactly what we now see happening in real time.

The proof is in the polls.

Voters are abandoning the major parties because they can see the game.

The Labor and Liberal parties came together on hate speech laws that criminalise ordinary Australians for saying the wrong thing.

They came together on electoral “reforms” designed to keep new entrants out and lock themselves in.

And how many times have we seen them nod along together with the World Health Organisation, United Nations and the World Economic Forum, like junior managers desperate not to upset head office.

Our political class has become interchangeable, insulated, and largely uninterested in the people they claim to represent.

So people are now pledging to put their vote somewhere else at the next election, and so they should.

The two party system has failed this country and must now be torn down.

But everyone reading my article needs to do more than vote against the two party system. Voting alone will not rescue this country. We need people to get involved in politics at a grassroots level.

Join a political party, give them your effort and energy, participate in pre selection of candidates, and put your hand up to run. This is how we break up the duopoly.

Ordinary people must get involved, demand and support candidates of substance, and reject the careerists whose sole ambition is to toe the party line and preserve their careers.

The two party system hasn’t failed because it exists, it failed because the two parties are almost identical.

And unless citizens step up and participate, it will keep failing.

I think everyone in Canberra knows that the jig is up, it scares the hell out of the Liberal and Labor Parties, but it should excite all of those who genuinely care about the future of our country.

For as long as I am in Canberra I will continue to fight for all of us.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

