Blood Is Not A Symbol Of Inclusion

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has just approved a radical shift in Australia’s blood donation policy: gay and bisexual men are now permitted to donate blood - a change widely celebrated by LGBTQIA2S+ activists and the far left woke legacy media.

This move is being marketed as a victory for “inclusivity.” But here’s the problem: blood is not and should never be a symbol of inclusion. Blood is a potential carrier of disease. It is a matter of life and death. Yet, the TGA has decided to gamble with public safety and lives in the name of political correctness.

What Changed & Why It Matters

According to the TGA, the new policy is safe because of advanced screening and viral filtration technology. But this is the same TGA we were told to trust during the COVID vaccine rollout - a trust that many Australians now question.

Even more concerning is the motivation behind the change. It wasn’t driven by a public health need, nor by a shortage of safe donors. It was driven by identity politics and a desire to appease LGBTQIA2S+ activists. In short, the TGA rewrote public health regulations to avoid offending sodomites.

Let’s Talk About the Risk

For decades, blood donation policies have restricted men who have sex with men for one reason: the data. Around 70 percent of all new HIV infections are among gay and bisexual men. That is not prejudice - it is a public health fact.

Yes, testing is faster and more accurate than in the past. But it is not infallible. The "window period" still exists - the time between infection and detectability - and this creates a real, measurable risk. So the question must be asked: why take any risk with the blood supply?

Public Health Must Come First

Inclusion is not inherently bad - but it should never override medical prudence. Identity should not dictate who gets to give blood. Safety must always come first. Especially when the lives of immunocompromised patients, trauma victims, and surgical patients depend on safe transfusions.

The TGA’s decision is not a scientific one - it is a political one. And that’s dangerous. What is being trumpeted as a win for equality is, in reality, a loss for health and safety.

Blood is not a symbol, it is not a flag to wave for a cause, it is a life giving substance that must be handled with extreme care and zero tolerance for risk. The TGA has chosen optics over evidence and politics over patients.

And it’s the most vulnerable among us who may pay the price.

