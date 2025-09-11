Charlie Kirk: A Martyr for Truth and Freedom

Charlie Kirk had a rare gift. He could slice through any empty leftist argument with clarity and precision, exposing the lies that prop up their entire rotten agenda. This made him dangerous. Too dangerous. And now he has paid the ultimate price.

I am angry. And you should be too.

You can’t keep the truth hidden forever and Charlie was so good at revealing it that the people who rely on darkness, on fear, on manipulation, saw him as an existential threat. And they were right to be afraid, because he inspired millions.

He was a patriot. He was devoted to open debate, to the free exchange of ideas, to protecting the civilisation that the West was built upon. He gave his life to bring young people into our political movement, to show them that courage still matters, that God still matters, and that freedom is worth defending. He was a God fearing man with a mission larger than himself.

But his death was not unforeseeable. It was entirely predictable. The Left and their allies in the media made sure of that. Just as they tried to kill President Trump, they created the atmosphere that killed Charlie Kirk.

They demonise their political opponents. They dehumanise them. They compare us to Nazis and mass murderers. They tell their followers that people like Charlie are “a threat to democracy.” And then they act shocked when political violence erupts. This is not a coincidence. This is stochastic terrorism.

Charlie stood for truth. The Left stands for lies and deception. Leftism is not a legitimate political ideology, it is a mental illness founded on falsehoods. Our society cannot exist, let alone prosper, while leftist ideas fester inside it. Their very presence is poison.

Charlie Kirk has now become what the Left fears most, a martyr for Truth and Freedom. And we must build on his work. We must not tolerate lies. We must live like Charlie lived, boldly, courageously, and without fear.

I am convinced we can no longer live peacefully while the ideology of the far Left persists. Co-existence is impossible. Their vision of society is incompatible with freedom, faith, and civilisation itself. We must aggressively dismantle their ideas.

The Left are terrorists make no mistake about it and many of them are celebrating that Charlie Kirk was shot and killed today. These animals should be tracked down and publicly shamed, they have no place in our society.

A society not centred on Christ and biblical principles is like a ship without a rudder. It drifts aimlessly until it sinks into chaos. But together we can win.

Charlie was killed for one reason, because he spoke the truth. And the Left cannot handle the truth. Now it falls to us to continue his mission.

We cannot wait. We must act. And we must act quickly.

Senator Ralph Babet.

Senator for Victoria.

