Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael SARTOR's avatar
Michael SARTOR
1d

I am an Australian who unfortunately, has never had the privilege of meeting this incredible individual …. im the lesser man for it!! I feel as if I have known this man and if we met I know we would strike up a conversation like old friends catching up again. I am devastated, gutted, saddened to no end….these woke leftist bastards have taken a father, a husband, a friend, a patriot from us…an advocate of humanity, commonsense, free speech old school values and a good hearted man that just wanted open discussions on anyone’s level to explore everyone freedom of thought…!!! The last time I have felt like this for someone that I never actually knew was the death of Steve Irwin…shattered knowing the world is a lesser place without them!! The world is in decline and I can understand completely why people want to hide away on property and have nothing to do with this rot that is going on with the woke, the left, the elites that if they don’t get things the way they believe it should be then they will take it by whatever means they can and destroy a world built of moral Christian values!! I want out!! Cheers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Geraldine Savage's avatar
Geraldine Savage
1d

Such a sad day and a terrible loss to the cause. May he rest in peace but may his message be taken up and the masses rise up against the ideology of madness displayed by the Left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture