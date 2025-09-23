Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grigore Bernschutz's avatar
Grigore Bernschutz
4d

Excellent Idea, God bless you🙏😇🙌 the left will definitely not like it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
julie nelson's avatar
julie nelson
4d

Thanks Ralph...lovely idea to commemorate Charlie, you are of his ilk with Let's talk about it...no debate, no anger or one sided, but happy discussion on things that matter...I'm so very glad we have you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture