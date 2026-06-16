President Trump transformed the White House into a celebration of American strength, patriotism, and popular culture, drawing huge crowds and honouring servicemen through a UFC event watched by millions.

The Left’s outrage exposed blatant hypocrisy, condemning the UFC event while remaining silent about numerous politically charged spectacles held at the White House under Democratic administrations.

Critics attacked the event not because of the venue, but because Trump hosted it, revealing the same double standard that applies whenever mainstream American culture clashes with the Left.

Millions of Americans saw the UFC event as a celebration of America, not a degradation of the White House, highlighting the growing disconnect between everyday citizens and the Left.

The controversy reinforced a familiar pattern; when the Left likes an event, it is called progress, when ordinary Americans like it, it is called decline.

What is it they say about the radical Left? If they didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all!

And nothing better illustrates that truism than the radical Left’s reaction to the UFC event staged yesterday on the White House lawns.

The picture was hardly subtle.

Thousands of servicemen invited. Tens of thousands of members of the public.

A military flyover tearing across the sky like a reminder of what national power actually looks like.

A majestic display of raw power.

An American eagle sweeping through the crowd for added symbolism.

And then, in the centre of it all, mixed martial arts bouts - brutal, disciplined, and unmistakably popular.

It was spectacle. It was deliberate. And it was watched by millions. Including yours truly.

Which is precisely why it sent parts of the commentariat into orbit.

From CNN to MSNBC, the reaction followed a well-worn script: this was “undignified,” “degrading,” and somehow a desecration of the White House itself.

The tone was familiar. Less analysis, more moral alarm siren.

But there’s an obvious question hanging over all of it; compared to what, exactly?

Because if the White House is now a sacred space suddenly in need of protection from “politicised spectacle,” the selective memory required to sustain that argument is doing some very heavy lifting.

Biden health secretary, a mentally ill man who thinks he’s a woman.

Where was the outrage from the Left when Joe Biden held an event on the White House lawns to promote gay pride.

The leader of the free world pranced around the hallowed turf alongside men ripping off their tops to display the breasts they had surgically created to make them more, er, womanly.

Joe Biden and a man with breast implants on the White House lawns to celebrate pride month.

That’s right. The Left might want to sit out any discussion about the misuse of the White House lawns.

“Trump is disrespecting the White House,” they cried. “Staging a UFC competition. It’s crass. It’s violent. It’s boorish.”

Sure.

Should we discuss the Democrat’s much-loved President Clinton getting oral sex in the White House, from an intern?

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office.

Should we talk about cocaine being found in the West Wing when Biden was president and his son Hunter crack head Biden was running amuck?

Joe Biden’s crack head son.

And don’t get me started on what Jill Biden did to the White House for Christmas in 2021, turning it into a freak show.

Or what about President Obama lighting up the White House in rainbow colours to celebrate homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality and transgender ideology?

Are the Left saying that was permissible, but a UFC tournament was not?

Should we talk about JKF reportedly sneaking women, including prostitutes, into the White House for … well, we assume it was for focus group meetings. Surely.

Or what about a Leftist staffer filming a gay porn movie in the capitol building?

We could go on and on.

The Democrats have treated the White House like their own personal plaything.

White House degeneracy.

Donald Trump held a party featuring a sport that the elite hate but that the mainstream love. And he invited them to enjoy it.

Whether the event was your thing or not, there’s no denying it was done with a spirit of excellence, that it appealed to the masses and that it inspired a love of America – three things the Left know nothing about.

The outrage over the UFC event ignored a more basic reality; millions of Americans didn’t see degradation at all.

They saw a sport they already watch in packed arenas and on pay-per-view, staged in a national setting and tied to a patriotic anniversary and President Trumps 80th birthday.

For them, it wasn’t an insult to the White House. It was a celebration inside it.

UFC may not be everyone’s taste, but neither is any other form of mass entertainment that has ever been invited onto government property for a public event.

The idea that this particular sport crosses some moral line that other, more politically congenial spectacles do not is precisely where the double standard becomes obvious.

The White House under the Lefts control was a cesspit.

And this is where the broader pattern emerges.

When events align with elite cultural preferences, they are described as progress. When they don’t, they are described as decline. The venue changes. The argument does not.

So when critics declare that a UFC event on the White House lawn represents a “new low,” it’s worth asking a simpler question; is it really the event they object to, or just the fact that they don’t approve of who is hosting it?

I think we all know the answer to that. President Trump could cure cancer tomorrow and these same radical Leftists would be screaming that that President is so inhumane how dare he put oncologists and big pharma out of business.

These radical Leftists are not to be listened to and not to be taken seriously.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.