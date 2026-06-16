Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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victor morris's avatar
victor morris
5d

Bless you Senator. Why not join One Nation and put yourself up to be our next Prime Minister bringing true dignity, decency and common sense into our house of national disrepute. I would vote for you brother in Christ!

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Barry Clugston's avatar
Barry Clugston
5d

I am sick of listening to the lefts bulldust and the deranged rantings of demonstrators and most of the media. Go for it Trump, it's about time somebody stood up to them.

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