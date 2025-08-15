Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
5d

Have to agree 100%, Senator Babet. Australia is drowning in red tape, tax and more and more bills passed through parliament that stifle person freedom and productivity. We need less regulations and definitely less interference in our daily lives and business activities. There is no incentive to move forward with all this red tape. We should be a thriving nation as we have just about all the minerals for making things and we can grow any type of food because of our diverse climatic areas,. Instead, what are we doing but littering the land with eyesores called wind turbines and solar panels, which provide no food but instead cause heat sinks and devastate bird life and are quite unreliable as an energy source.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pauline Ann Chatnley's avatar
Pauline Ann Chatnley
5d

In my opinion, Australia has gone so far backwards its going to be a hard struggle to make us great again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture