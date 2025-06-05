Both major parties - the Labor Party and the Liberal-National Coalition - are equally responsible for the same reckless behaviour: economic vandalism. The chart is clear for all to see. Year after year, government after government, red or blue it doesn’t matter, the debt keeps going up.

In 2009, our net national debt stood at $48 billion. In 2025, it’s forecast to hit $620 billion, (gross debt to hit over $1 trillion) with no surplus in sight. That's tens of thousands for every single man, woman, child and baby in this country. That’s not leadership, it’s lunacy.

Labor pretends to care about the vulnerable. The Liberals pretend to care about the economy. But when it comes to reckless spending, they’re two sides of the same coin. And that coin is borrowed. This isn’t a budget strategy, it’s a generational theft.

Our AAA credit rating could now be under threat and the interest on our national debt is the fastest growing line item in the entire federal budget. Think about that, we are paying more just to service our debt than we invest in many services. The government is acting like a drunken sailor on shore leave, racking up the national credit card while the rest of us foot the bill.

The solution is simple, Government must live within its means, just like every Australian household. If you can’t afford it, you don’t spend it. You save. You pay off your credit card. You don’t hand out cash for votes and call it compassion.

Australians must stop rewarding economic incompetence. We must treat our governments the same way shareholders treat a CEO who posts endless losses, sack them and put someone else in their position. But we can’t keep up this back and forth of being unhappy with Labor, voting Liberal, then getting fed up with the Liberals and running back to Labor. That’s not a solution, it’s a cycle of failure. Both parties have proven themselves economically illiterate.

It’s time to break the duopoly and make better choices. Vote for outsiders like Senator Babet of the United Australia Party, he is a leader who has always stood for limited government, fiscal responsibility and putting Australia first.

The time for excuses is over. If we care about the next generation, we must demand fiscal responsibility now, not after we hit the $1 trillion wall.