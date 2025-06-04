Australia's appeal to people of all faiths lies in its Christian heritage, which has fostered values, freedoms, and prosperity that enable human flourishing. This heritage, built on Christian foundations, has uniquely contributed to Australia's greatness, attracting those seeking a better life. No other worldview has produced such widespread good for so many.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni echoes this sentiment, defending Western civilisation rooted in Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Christian values.

"I still believe in the West, not just as a geographical space but also civilisation. A civilisation born from the fusion of Greek philosophy Roman law and Christian values. A civilisation built and defended over centuries through the genius, energy and sacrifices of many."

As Australia benefits from its Christian heritage, the global stage requires a similar commitment. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's defense of Western civilisation is not just cultural but strategic, ensuring these principles guide future policy. The call for more leaders to embrace and defend Christianity and Western civilisation is timely, as it remains essential in addressing today's complex challenges. Australia's prosperity and human flourishing are not accidental but the result of deliberate adherence to these values, a model for the world.

Our very own Senator Ralph Babet has been a staunch defender of Christianity for many years. In a powerful Senate speech, he declared:

"When the government starts insisting that they can frame people's worldview, especially on deeply held beliefs like sexuality, gender, and marriage, then everyone is in danger. They're coming after all of us."

This statement underscores his commitment to protecting Christian values and institutions.

We need more people in positions of leadership to champion these principles, ensuring that the foundations of Western civilisation continue to guide us through contemporary challenges. Senator Babet's advocacy serves as a reminder that the fight for these values is not just about preserving the past but securing a prosperous future.

