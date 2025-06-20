The National Party has a problem. They’re not quite a party in the Senate - at least not officially.

To gain “party status” - and with it all the parliamentary perks, staffing bonuses and committee clout - they need five senators. At present they have just four. So in a move that reeks of desperation thinly veiled as strategy, the Nationals were recently quietly shopping around for cross-benchers to bolster their ranks.

Senator Susan McDonald (QLD) Senator Matt Canavan (QLD) Senator Ross Cadell (NSW) Senator Bridget McKenzie (VIC)

But not just any cross-bencher.

According to The Australian, they’ve made overtures to left wing Tasmanian Independent Tammy Tyrrell. But here’s the kicker: they’ve explicitly ruled out approaching me.

(Now let me be clear, I have not considered joining the Nationals and have not spoken to them)

Let that sink in.

Senator Tyrrell’s policy positions are a world apart from the Nationals, she sits on what I would consider the far left of the political spectrum. Mine? Broadly aligned. I support farmers, small business, freedom of speech, limited government, national sovereignty and traditional Australian values. I am unashamedly pro-Australian and anti-globalist, I say what many are thinking but few dare to voice in the sanitised echo chambers of Canberra.

And that’s precisely why they want nothing to do with me. They pretend to support all those things but in realty they do not. They are in my view globalist aligned.

So according to the Nationals my views are “too extreme.” But let’s unpack what “too extreme” really means to the Nationals.

I believe women don’t have penises. That’s biology, not bigotry.

I believe in free speech not as a conditional privilege, but as a sacred right. The moment we let government or big tech determine what’s “acceptable” to say, we’re on a fast track to tyranny.

I believe humans cannot control the weather, that the climate cult which pushes endless green taxes and authoritarian controls is more interested in social engineering than environmental outcomes.

I believe nationalism is not a dirty word. It means putting your country, your people, your culture first.

I believe Christianity is the bedrock of Western civilisation. Remove it and you remove the moral compass that made our societies strong, stable and free.

I believe in small government, because big government always leads to big problems, regulation, dependency, surveillance - we’re living through it now.

I believe that Australia is under existential threat from globalist institutions like the WHO, WEF and the UN. These bodies want to dictate our health policies, our energy usage, our borders. I say: Exit them. Reclaim our sovereignty.

I believe carbon is not a pollutant, it’s plant food and without it there is no life. Demonising carbon is an excuse for control, not conservation.

I believe President Donald J. Trump is the greatest world leader of this generation. His courage, his resistance of the woke unwashed mob and his refusal to bow to the globalist establishment are traits that used to define the Australian spirit.

And yes, I believe we are living in a welfare state, one that punishes productivity, discourages family formation and fosters long term dependency.

These are the “extreme” positions the Nationals can’t stomach.

You’d think a party struggling for numbers would welcome a Senator who speaks for the silent majority. But no. They don’t want a voice they want a vote. A compliant placeholder who turns up, shuts up and ticks the right box.

I’m not that Senator and I never will be.

In a chamber of scripted careerists, I’m inconveniently authentic. And in Canberra, authenticity is radioactive.

The Nationals, who even sidelined Barnaby Joyce to appease inner city soy latte sipping woke activists now seem afraid of their own base. Rather than fight for the values that once defined rural Australia - faith, family, freedom, farming - they’re opting for sanitised, soul-less woke leftism.

The irony? A party claiming to stand up for regional Australians wants nothing to do with a man who speaks about the very issues regional Australians care about.

Wanting party status without embracing real voices is like forming a choir and gagging the tenors. But that’s the theatre of modern politics - where control matters more than values and silence is golden.

That the Nationals would rather have zero influence on behalf of regional Australians than entertain Senators who might speak too frankly tells you everything you need to know about the state of conservative politics in this country and the state of the Nationals.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.

PS. With all that’s been said above, I consider Senator Matt Canavan the exception to the decay of the National party.

