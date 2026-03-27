Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C C's avatar
C C
12mEdited

Stalin killed my grandparents who were polish farmers….many thousands of rural villages died of starvation while the food was confiscated for the cities….it took a few months and was called the holodomor an engineered starvation…this reminds me of what’s happening now..it’s been planned for years imho. We were self sufficient in fuel and food now we aren’t due to the uniparty dismantling our infrastructure for years. I say sack the government like Whitlam. Don’t forget our dams need pumps to get the water to us…if fuel isn’t available I’m expecting water won’t come out of the taps

Reply
Share
Don Ferguson's avatar
Don Ferguson
14mEdited

They fought over toilet paper

They’re already stealing fuel.

When the famine arrives. Then you see the true character of this country.

Trucktarians will not survive.

They will however strip harvest anything potentially edible.

Orange man bully with a big stick. Didn’t think that one through.

They’d already done an exercise twenty odd years ago. And literally got their arse kicked

They changed the rules and won the game.

What’s happening now was the real outcome of the initial exercise.

There’s no excuse they knew.

And look at the global lockstep response.

Convid version two

Same script

Different shirt

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture