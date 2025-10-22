Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbo's avatar
Robbo
1d

The writing is on the wall, not just one, but every wall I look at.

Time to plan your “out”. The snowball is gathering pace. Once enacted it will make the covid tyranny seem like a walk in the park.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Lorraine Lelliott's avatar
Lorraine Lelliott
1d

This Country isn’t the place I grew up in, it’s very sad that the people are continually believing the lies being told to them..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture