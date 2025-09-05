Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Burtenshaw's avatar
Christopher Burtenshaw
2d

Well said Senator, we need people like you and Pauline Hanson to keep these self serving individuals in line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Brittain's avatar
Susan Brittain
2dEdited

Well said Senator Babet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture