In a stunning political twist, Western Australian Senator Dorinda Cox has announced her resignation from the Australian Greens to join the Labor Party. Appearing alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference in Perth on Monday, Cox confirmed her defection and expressed gratitude to her new political home.

“I am very, very grateful for this opportunity and I want to thank the Labor team for welcoming me,” Cox said, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the PM. Albanese stressed that Cox had not sought any rewards in exchange for her switch, claiming it was a decision of principle.

But what principle, exactly?

The Greens are widely recognised as a far-left political party, often championing radical environmental and social policies. Cox’s decision to jump ship raises critical questions: If Labor can attract defectors from the far left without even trying, what does that say about their own ideological positions? It confirms what many Australians already suspect - Labor and the greens are cut from the same cloth, communists in disguise.

Cox revealed that she spoke to Greens leader Larissa Waters just 90 minutes before announcing her defection. “I think it’s been over a period of time that I’ve considered this. It hasn’t… been a decision that I’ve made lightly,” she said. Her term runs until 2028, meaning she will now spend three years in the Senate as a Labor representative, unelected under that banner.

In the end, it’s not a defection. It’s a revelation.