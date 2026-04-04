Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Francesca Posney's avatar
Francesca Posney
2d

Thank you for being one of the lone voices speaking out for truth. Only the with can set us free 🙏

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joann halliday's avatar
joann halliday
2d

Well documented Ralph, and I pray a blessed Resurrection Sunday to you and your family,

blessings, jo Halliday

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