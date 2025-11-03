Don’t feel like reading? I have recorded the article in video form and uploaded it here, just click the link. https://youtu.be/KcQhR4_8QAI?si=sNFPFTDfXjUdXO9H

QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

The Western world is being deliberately weakened by globalist elites who seek to centralise power under a one world system.

Mass migration is being used to dissolve national identity, culture, and loyalty, they are replacing nations with a globalised, uniform society.

Masculinity is under coordinated attack through media, chemicals, and ideology because strong men defend their tribe and resist tyranny.

Feminine empathy is being exploited to promote harmful social policies, from open borders to gender confusion in schools.

Only the revival of true masculinity - men willing to protect faith, family, and nation - can stop the rise of the globalist state.

The Western world is being destroyed by an absence of masculinity.

Let me explain.

We find ourselves in a situation where powerful people with globalist designs want to destroy the world as we know it.

Supra-nationalists want to usher in a global world order so that they can control everything.

Their goal is a worldwide government, a worldwide currency, a worldwide health program, worldwide environmental controls…and on and on it goes.

They want to centralise power because centralised power is total power. It’s not called totalitarianism for nothing!

But standing between these totalitarians and their globalist ambitions are nation states.

To have a worldwide government you must destroy individual states, and we are seeing that process take place before our very eyes.

It is for this very reason that politicians and bureaucrats have pushed mass migration onto Europe. The best way to destroy Europe is to flood Europe with non-Europeans.

Is a Europe that’s full of non-Europeans still Europe? Of course it is not. It is something else altogether.

Mass migration, throughout the whole of the Western world including here in Australia, is a deliberate ploy to dilute national culture and to transform individual states with their own languages, cultures, customs and architecture into a homogeneous blob.

The reason is as obvious as the communist structures are grey.

Why would anyone protect Melbourne when it looks no different to Berlin?

Why would an Italian fight for Italy when he regards himself as a global citizen rather than as an Italian?

To accomplish this evil task, globalists need a compliant population. A population that neither knows, nor cares, for their own history.

A population that has bit by bit been stripped bare of all allegiance to country or culture or even family.

The only allegiance that will be left will be to the all powerful global State.

Political elites have done this before through communism. And they are doing it again, right in front of our noses.

So who can stop them? Men!

Men will fight to defend their tribe. Modern tribes are the nation states.

The key to stopping this evil dismantling of nation states is men.

Men fight against tyranny. Men defend their tribe.

Men are the key to stopping the globalist elites in their tracks.

Why do you think, throughout the Western world, governments have worked so hard to deride masculinity as toxic?

Western Governments have worked overtime to dismantle masculinity and to feminise men, because they know that if men assume their traditional role of defending the tribe, their plans for global domination will be thwarted.

Think about it.

Throughout history the role of men has been to fight and die for their tribe.

In order for nation states - which are the equivalent of modern day tribes - to be eliminated, men are being emasculated.

Rediscover your masculinity and tell the woke idiots to take a hike.

And it is happening everywhere.

In every sitcom, men are portrayed as bumbling fools. From the Simpsons to Modern Family, men are portrayed as unreliable and stupid and not to be respected.

The trans movement has championed the feminisation of men. We have men in dresses, men wearing women’s make up, men literally trying to transforming themselves into women. And men are told such things are courageous and brave.

And we could talk all week about chemicals in our products, food and water that work to lower testosterone in the male population.

From bisphenol A found in plastics, to atrazine in water, men are under attack.

And I am convinced that none of it is by chance.

Men are hard wired to defend their tribe. From time immemorial, men have been known for their strength and for their willingness to die to protect their women and their land.

Nowadays, men are being conditioned to become women themselves and to have no affinity at all for their own land.

The plan to bring about a global order relies on the feminisation of men so that all opposition – the natural instinct to fight globalisation and to defend national sovereignty – is removed.

God bless women. We love them. And we need them. Where would we be without their love and kindness and gentleness and nurture.

But women’s God given nurturing nature has been weaponised against them so that their natural empathy is manipulated to accept what ought not be accepted in the culture.

The good and proper female inclination to provide care and nurture is manipulated to garner support for mass immigration.

The right and important desire of women to be empathetic is manipulated to platform the trans movement, even as it strips women of their rights.

The innate want of women to care for and be accepting of their children has been manipulated to convince them that their primary school aged children must be educated about sexual fetishes, even though common sense says such so called education is not appropriate.

Women are inclined to think with their emotions and to reason with their feelings. This is not a weakness. It is an important counter balance to the natural pragmatism of men.

The problem is that Western culture has deliberately been swung to the other extreme where there is now no counterbalance to the emotional impulses of women.

Men – whose purpose is to fight and protect – are being slowly put to sleep.

A matriarchy will allow globalist plans to succeed, all in the name of tolerance, empathy, diversity and a desire to go along in order to get along.

Only men can stop the globalist state from taking over the world.

Men have traditionally fought tyranny to defend their nations and their families.

Today the tyrants are wearing suits and sitting in lofty towers plotting to homogenise the entire world.

Men must become men again. They must recognise the value of their tribe and defend it.

Only then will the globalist plans be defeated.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.