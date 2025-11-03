Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Kennedy's avatar
Bill Kennedy
2d

Good Morning, You have hit the Nail right on the head, Not enough common sense in the world today

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don's avatar
Don
2d

Correct again Senator! Your observations just keep coming. You need a bigger megaphone to reach the great unwashed with your truths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture