Help Senator Babet enshrine free speech in Australia’s constitution.
WARNING: The government is coming for your ability to speak!
Contrary to what the legacy media may have told you this bill has absolutely nothing to do with protecting Jews and everything to do with taking ordinary citizens ability to speak. Australia will soon become the UK where tens of thousands of people have already been arrested for posts on social media.
Labor’s Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026 is a rushed piece of legislation that the government intends to force through both houses of parliament in just two days.
Thanks for reading Let's Talk About It! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This bill represents a dangerous shift in Australian law. Its stated aim is to combat hatred and extremism, yet it expands the power of the state to regulate speech, opinions, and beliefs.
Laws that blur the line between genuine extremism and expression undermine the very freedoms they claim to protect. History shows that when governments are empowered to decide which ideas are acceptable, those powers are inevitably used beyond their original purpose.
Vague definitions of “hate” and “extremism” invite politicised enforcement, selective prosecution, and the silencing of lawful dissent. Once speech is regulated, it is never the powerful who are censored first, it is critics and political opponents.
A free society does not require enforced agreement. It requires open debate, robust disagreement and the freedom to challenge prevailing orthodoxies without fear of punishment.
For this reason, I drafted and introduced to the Senate the Constitution Alteration (Right to Free Speech) Bill. My bill would place the right to free speech beyond the reach of future parliaments, bureaucrats, and ideological fashions.
The people would have the chance at a referendum to support my bill and protect free speech constitutionally. Constitutional protection would ensure that speech cannot be criminalised simply because it is controversial, unpopular, or politically inconvenient.
I call on the Parliament to reject speech policing laws and to affirm freedom as a constitutional guarantee.
If you support free speech, democratic accountability and the protection of Australians from censorship, I urge you to sign this petition in support of my Constitution Alteration (Right to Free Speech) Bill.
CLICK HERE to sign the petition: https://senatorbabet.com.au/right-to-free-speech-bill/
And please share it with your friends and family.
Freedom forever!
Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.
Thanks for reading Let's Talk About It! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
As Far as I'm concerned Free Speech is a GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHT. NO Human or Politician has the right to tell anyone What they can say or think. Everyone has a Right to an Opinion and should be able to freely express their opinion. Everyone has the right to be offended, however they dont have the right to shut you down because they dont agree or like your opinion. Anyone that doesn't support Free speech supports 1984 Style Communism or a Tyrannical Dictatorship. Either Of Which I will not Tolerate. The Albanese Government are following The Fabian Society And Marxist Ideologies. They are Communists and have no right to exist in Australia. Communism is a Cancer that is responsible for Millions of deaths around the world and needs to be stamped out. Free Speech is a Communists worse nightmare. Free Speech leads to TRUTH and JUSTICE for all people. I noticed they are trying to shut pubs down in Britain. WHY? Because pubs are meeting places where people can share ideas and philosophies without Government Scrutiny. NO MATTER WHAT, never bow to Government Censorship. FREE SPEECH is your most important right over all. Make Saying NO a Priority as well. GOOD LUCK!
We can have free speech.
Or
We can live in tyranny.