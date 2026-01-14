Contrary to what the legacy media may have told you this bill has absolutely nothing to do with protecting Jews and everything to do with taking ordinary citizens ability to speak. Australia will soon become the UK where tens of thousands of people have already been arrested for posts on social media.

Labor’s Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026 is a rushed piece of legislation that the government intends to force through both houses of parliament in just two days.

This bill represents a dangerous shift in Australian law. Its stated aim is to combat hatred and extremism, yet it expands the power of the state to regulate speech, opinions, and beliefs.

Laws that blur the line between genuine extremism and expression undermine the very freedoms they claim to protect. History shows that when governments are empowered to decide which ideas are acceptable, those powers are inevitably used beyond their original purpose.

Vague definitions of “hate” and “extremism” invite politicised enforcement, selective prosecution, and the silencing of lawful dissent. Once speech is regulated, it is never the powerful who are censored first, it is critics and political opponents.

A free society does not require enforced agreement. It requires open debate, robust disagreement and the freedom to challenge prevailing orthodoxies without fear of punishment.

For this reason, I drafted and introduced to the Senate the Constitution Alteration (Right to Free Speech) Bill. My bill would place the right to free speech beyond the reach of future parliaments, bureaucrats, and ideological fashions.

The people would have the chance at a referendum to support my bill and protect free speech constitutionally. Constitutional protection would ensure that speech cannot be criminalised simply because it is controversial, unpopular, or politically inconvenient.

I call on the Parliament to reject speech policing laws and to affirm freedom as a constitutional guarantee.

If you support free speech, democratic accountability and the protection of Australians from censorship, I urge you to sign this petition in support of my Constitution Alteration (Right to Free Speech) Bill.

Freedom forever!

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.