Peter Traine
7d

As Far as I'm concerned Free Speech is a GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHT. NO Human or Politician has the right to tell anyone What they can say or think. Everyone has a Right to an Opinion and should be able to freely express their opinion. Everyone has the right to be offended, however they dont have the right to shut you down because they dont agree or like your opinion. Anyone that doesn't support Free speech supports 1984 Style Communism or a Tyrannical Dictatorship. Either Of Which I will not Tolerate. The Albanese Government are following The Fabian Society And Marxist Ideologies. They are Communists and have no right to exist in Australia. Communism is a Cancer that is responsible for Millions of deaths around the world and needs to be stamped out. Free Speech is a Communists worse nightmare. Free Speech leads to TRUTH and JUSTICE for all people. I noticed they are trying to shut pubs down in Britain. WHY? Because pubs are meeting places where people can share ideas and philosophies without Government Scrutiny. NO MATTER WHAT, never bow to Government Censorship. FREE SPEECH is your most important right over all. Make Saying NO a Priority as well. GOOD LUCK!

Brad Smoling
7d

We can have free speech.

Or

We can live in tyranny.

