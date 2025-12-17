70’s Whitlam Labor Government

The Whitlam Government dismantled the White Australia Policy and with it the long standing expectation of assimilation. In its place, Australia was reframed away from the idea of one people with a shared national identity and toward an ideology of multiculturalism. What should have occurred instead was the adoption of a genuinely multiracial policy, one that welcomed people to Australia regardless of background, but with the clear and non negotiable expectation that upon arrival they would adopt the Australian way of life and fully integrate into our existing culture, to fully become Australian. That didn’t happen, instead they were encouraged to hold onto their existing culture.

70’s to 80’s Fraser Liberal Government

Malcolm Fraser didn’t reverse Labor’s experiment. He locked it in. Under Fraser, Australia stopped being described as a culturally unified nation and was redefined as a “multicultural society”. The idea that Australians should share a common culture was discarded.

80s to 90s Hawke and Keating Labor Governments

Multiculturalism became explicit state policy, bureaucracies multiplied, advisory councils appeared and taxpayer funded ethnic advocacy bodies were entrenched.

Citizenship was redefined away from equality and toward group based identity politics.

“Diversity” became a moral command handed down by our Lords and Masters in Canberra.

Let’s be absolutely clear about what was lost in this process.

Australia already had a culture, an Australian culture. A culture shaped by our history, language, institutions, customs, and shared Christian foundation.

It is entirely reasonable to expect that when migrants come to Australia they adopt that culture and assimilate into our way of life, that is how successful nations function, that is how social trust is built.

What Australians were never asked for was the creation of parallel societies, where people live in Australia but never truly become Australian. (You know what I am talking about, you have seen it.)

People come here because Australia is safer, freer, and more prosperous than the countries they left behind. Yet far too many of those we have chosen to admit have imported the very social, cultural, and political failures that originally forced them to leave. The obvious question is, why bring those problems and those people here at all? It is a good question and one that deserves an answer.

It is perfectly reasonable for us to expect newcomers to leave behind old feuds, vendettas, dysfunctional politics and to adopt our Australian way of life. That is the social contract. If someone is unwilling to do that, flights leave daily. So I ask you again, why are we allowing such people to come here at all?

Demand better from your leaders, demand an immigration system that serves Australians first, demand assimilation, social cohesion, and loyalty to our nation, not endless appeasement of activists, bureaucrats, and Marxists. A nation that cannot assert who it is will soon be told who it must become.

Stop being afraid of the slurs. Racist. Nazi. Sexist. Misogynist. These words have been screamed into meaninglessness by the Left and now carry no moral authority. Do not be afraid to speak the truth, do not apologise for defending our culture our country or our people.

Reject the lie that self respect, love of country, and pride in our Christian foundations amount to hatred. There is nothing virtuous about national suicide and nothing moral about silence in the face of cultural erasure.

The choice is no longer abstract, defend Australian culture now or lose it forever. History will remember those who stayed quiet to avoid being called names and it will remember those who had the courage to stand when it mattered.

How do you want history to remember you? As a coward or as someone who stood up and made their voice heard?

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

Leave a comment