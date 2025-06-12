Australia was once a beacon of opportunity, a nation that promised a better life for millions of migrants. Families arrived with hope in their hearts and a vision of prosperity, for decades the country delivered affordable housing, secure jobs, and a quality of life that was the envy of the world.

But that Australia is slipping away, it’s almost gone.

What we see today is not a coincidence. It’s the result of decades of mismanagement by career politicians and out of touch bureaucrats who have hollowed out our national potential. They’ve betrayed the very people whose parents came here to build a future.

Now, those same families - born and raised on Australian soil - are asking a painful question: Why stay?

Why remain in a country that treats you with contempt for simply wanting a better life? When government policy punishes aspiration, and “equality” means levelling everyone down instead of lifting people up, what’s left to believe in?

Victoria in particular, has become a socialist dive and Australia no longer rewards hard work. It penalises it.

Perhaps it's time to look elsewhere. To find a nation that values you. Because sadly, this is no longer the lucky country.

