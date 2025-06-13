Let's Talk About It

Jeroen
8d

I am ashamed coming from Europe (NL) and have this Dutch F**kwit in charge of nato. He destroyed the Netherlands like it was going out of fashion. Been saying it all along Russia ain’t the enemy. It’s the deep state and the ‘selected’ mongrels of the EU.

2 replies
CATHERINE KELLEY
8d

Israel just saved the U.S. backside. Iran wants to annihilate Israel - the “little Satan” and nuke the U.S. , the “big Satan”. Go Israel !! I wish the West had the guts of this tiny little country that has been attacked on 7 sides and has been holding their own against all odds!!

Where is the ANZAC SPIRIT and a sense of fairness gone from Australia? I’ll tell you, through the woke globalist lying agenda that has permeated the education system and these Marxist politicians that endorse it. And I can’t help but mention the left wing media feeding lies to the general population and deceiving them. Go Israel. !!

23 replies
