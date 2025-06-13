Early this morning, while most of the world was asleep, Israel launched a dramatic strike deep into Iranian territory, targeting their nuclear facilities. The Israeli government says this was a necessary preemptive act, one taken without direct U.S. involvement.

Let me be clear and I know I am early: this is not our fight.

Israel claims the strike is a response to Iranian threats and continued backing of proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah. That’s not new. What is new is the scale and boldness of this action. Unconfirmed reports suggest high level Iranian officials may have been killed, raising the risk of serious retaliation. Iran has already vowed a response, and the region teeters on the edge of a much wider war.

This is a conflict between two powers in the Middle East both of whom have their own national interests and long histories of confrontation. But Australia has no business getting involved in any of it.

I am calling - firmly and unequivocally - for zero Australian involvement in this war. No soldiers. No funding. No weapons. Nothing.

We have no strategic interest in throwing our young men into another quagmire thousands of kilometres away. We've seen this story before, costly wars based on alliances, ideology, or pressure from global powers - wars that only bring grief, debt, and the erosion of our sovereignty.

So far the United States under President Trump has wisely chosen not to engage militarily, that restraint should be applauded. Israel is more than capable of defending its interests. It does not need Australian backing, nor should it expect it.

The only thing Australia should be exporting right now is diplomacy, not bombs.

If we allow ourselves to be drawn in, even passively, we risk becoming complicit in a new cycle of destruction in the Middle East. A cycle that benefits no one, least of all the Australian people.

This war could widen, it could spiral, it could consume entire nations. And the global warmongers - who always seem to find profit in chaos - could once again try to tug Australia along for the ride. I say no.

Our priorities should be at home - strengthening our economy, securing our borders, defending our values. Not acting as a proxy in foreign wars that serve no purpose for the Australian nation.

We must stand firm in our independence. Let others fight their wars.

Senator Ralph Babet

United Australia Party

