Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne O’Brien's avatar
Anne O’Brien
3d

I’m so tired of this wokeism and equally tired of welcome to country!

Reply
Share
Brendan Breen's avatar
Brendan Breen
3d

Not another paleface grifter. When will this crap stop?

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture