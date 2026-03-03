Let's Talk About It

Simon
7d

Indeed you are on the money Ralph, however here’s a hypothetical for you, let’s say the Iranian government had been a nice benevolent one, one that the people loved. Under those circumstances would Trump have bombed them? If they hadn’t been a major sponsor of terrorists would the US have had the gumption to do what they did? I think not. So whilst it’s about geopolitics and oil, the backdrop of a horrible government killing its citizens gave the U.S. the moral virtue signaling they needed to strike and even then the leftards are losing it - of course ! If Obama had done it they’d be giving him another Nobel Peace Prize.

KoalaPower
7d

The Iranians living in Melbourne were celebrating. That tells me it was a good thing. But they are already warning inflation will rise and petrol prices will skyrocket in Australia, does that mean our Government is just taking advantage to blame someone else again for rising costs of living?

