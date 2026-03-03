Here is a 5 dot point summary of my thoughts:

The conflict with Iran is framed publicly as a fight for freedom and democracy, but in reality it is also about oil, power and control of the global economic order.

The US dollar’s dominance in global oil trade underpins American financial strength, even amid massive national debt.

BRICS nations have been working to undermine the petrodollar system by trading energy in alternative currencies and purchasing sanctioned oil through shadow tanker networks.

Trump’s actions against Venezuela and Iran not only target hostile regimes but strategically disrupt this alternative oil trade and weaken BRICS energy independence.

While regime change in Iran may produce moral benefits, the deeper outcome is geopolitical, strengthening the US dollar and reinforcing American economic power.

Of course the war in Iran is about freedom. It’s always about freedom. Freedom and democracy and puppies and nuclear non proliferation.

But let’s not kid ourselves.

Trump’s strike on Iran isn’t just about liberating long suffering Iranians from a theocratic regime.

It’s also about oil. And power. And who gets to write the rules of the global economy.

By the way, that doesn’t make it wrong. If someone is going to sit at the head of the geopolitical table carving up influence, I’d rather it be Washington than Beijing. Call me old fashioned.

Still, we should be adult enough to admit what’s happening.

The Middle East has always been about two things, theology and oil. The theology gets the headlines, oil pays the bills.

The US dollar dominates global oil trade. That little arrangement keeps the greenback strong, even while America runs debts large enough to make the Jacinta Allan Government look fiscally responsible.

As long as the world needs dollars to buy oil, the dollar stays king.

Enter BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. A club of nations with a shared hobby, trading energy in anything but US dollars.

The BRICS nations have been experimenting with alternative currencies and, more provocatively, buying oil from sanctioned states like Iran and Venezuela.

Because nothing says “multipolar world” like a discounted barrel of embargoed crude.

To pull this off, they’ve relied on what’s politely called a “shadow tanker fleet.” Ships meet at sea. Oil gets blended. Venezuelan heavy shakes hands with Iranian light. Add a splash of Russian for flavour. Suddenly the chemical signature is murky enough to pass as plausible deniability.

Presto. Sanctioned oil becomes “mysterious origin” oil.

India and China get cheap energy. Sanctioned regimes get cash. The US dollar gets quietly undermined.

Trump’s actions in Venezuela and now Iran hit that system squarely between the eyes.

Yes, removing a brutal regime is good.

Yes, the Islamic Republic has been a global exporter of misery.

But crippling Iran also disrupts the alternative oil trade that was slowly detaching from the US dollar.

That’s not a side effect. That’s strategy.

Trump’s action against Iran weakens BRICS energy independence while reinforcing the petrodollar.

So yes, the Iranian people may well benefit if the regime collapses. That would be a moral win.

But let’s not pretend this is a Marvel movie.

It’s geopolitics. It’s oil. It’s power.

And in this particular contest, the outcome strengthens the US dollar and weakens its rivals.

On balance?

That’s not a bad day’s work.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.