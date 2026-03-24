Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
3d

One Nation may have failed to topple Communism-R-Us but I'm looking forward to a real opposition for a change. The writing is on the wall for the rest of the country (bring it on!).

I guess we can expect some fake bird flu outbreaks now?

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joann halliday's avatar
joann halliday
3d

Only when the Liberal party actually stands up and opposes the communist/ marxist takeover of the woke left will they ever get another mention. They are insignificant because their policies are equally as bad as Labour, with no understanding of what the everyday Aussie needs. Congratulations to the team in S.A., Cory will be the best opposition in years.

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