Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Greg's avatar
Greg
5d

Hi Senator Babet.

Due to 50 LGBTQ+ Banners being draped in the main St of Griffith a few of us have started a “Watchman” group in Griffith. At the first meeting we had clergy and leaders of 5 denominations and concerned citizens of Griffith. We have proposed diligence to inform the community and council regarding proposed events that may NOT be community acceptable. Senator would you consider being a guest speaker at sometime in the future. We are meeting once a month.

Kind Regards

Greg Collier.

gregtresco@gmail.com

0412696332

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Ian's avatar
Ian
5d

“Whereas the people of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, and Tasmania, humbly relying on the blessing of Almighty God, have agreed to unite in one indissoluble Federal Commonwealth under the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, and under the Constitution hereby established:”

this is part of the preamble of OUR Constitution, i think it is rather succinct in what it means and btw it mentions god…

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