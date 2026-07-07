This Friday night I’ll be delivering a keynote address titled “Politics Needs Christ.”

I’ll explain why there is no such thing as “neutral” politics, how Christianity shaped Western civilisation, why our freedoms depend upon it, and what must be done if we are to reverse Australia’s cultural decline. If you’ve ever wondered whether faith belongs in public life, this keynote is for you.

Join me at 7:00pm, Friday 10 July, at St Peter’s Parish Centre, Toorak.

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/christopher-dawson-centre-colloquium-keynote-address-senator-ralph-babet-tickets-1986801464664?aff=erelexpmlt