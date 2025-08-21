A new Redbridge poll has revealed that 85 percent of Indian Australians backed Labor at the last federal election.

With more than 900,000 first generation Indians now living here that’s not just a voting block, it’s a political insurance policy for the Labor Party.

Is it any wonder then that Labor can’t get enough immigration and why they flat out REFUSE to stop mass migration no matter how bad things get!?

They’re not just welcoming people out of compassion or in the name of diversity. They’re importing votes.

It’s the ultimate form of branch stacking except instead of stacking a local ALP branch they’re stacking the entire nation. This isn’t just cynical it’s dangerous for democracy.

When one party engineers the population to guarantee a permanent electoral advantage it’s no longer a fair contest. Instead of persuading Australians with ideas and policies Labor simply changes the make up of Australia until the result is baked in. That’s not democracy it’s manipulation and the cost isn’t just political.

Mass immigration from developing countries places enormous strain on our economy and infrastructure, wages are suppressed, housing becomes unaffordable, roads become carparks, hospitals buckle under demand and quality of life deteriorates.

Australia ends up poorer, more divided, and less secure. But why would Anthony Albanese care? For him, every new arrival is just another ballot in the box.

Yet leadership is about duty. A father’s duty is to his children, a general’s duty is to his men, and a prime minister’s duty is to his people. That means looking after us first! Albanese is failing in that duty. He treats us like fools, like tenants in our own country. But we are not renters. We are not squatters. This country belongs to us, the citizens!

Albanese is selling out our future for votes and in the process he’s gambling away the very sovereignty and security that generations of Australians built and bled for.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.

Leave a comment