Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Mark e's avatar
Mark e
3d

Boycott big w

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Andrew Summerton's avatar
Andrew Summerton
3d

When Target tried to pull this off a few years back, sales fell and the negative impact was almost immediate. Go Woke Go Broke is definitely a thing but those pushing this left/evil agenda just never ever learn.

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