Short on time? Here is a 5 dot point summary of my thoughts:

Big W has permitted the sale of rainbow/LGBTQIA2S+ themed clothing to children and babies on their marketplace website.

I think that promoting sexual or gender ideology to children is inappropriate and amounts to indoctrination or exploitation. Simply, let kids be kids.

Is this decision being driven by profit or ideology? Either way I think this is not appropriate for children.

Children should not be used as tools for political or cultural movements and should be protected.

Children should NOT be sexualised in anyway shape or form.

What in God’s name would lead a major department store to allow LGBTQIA2S+ apparel aimed at children to be sold on their website?

And yet, that is exactly what Big W is doing.

Today, I discovered rainbow flag T-shirts being marketed to children and even babies on the Big W marketplace website.

Pause for a moment and consider that.

What would possess a major retailer to do such a thing? And yes, I use that word deliberately.

Why market gender confusion and sexual ideology to children, let alone infants? What exactly is the agenda here?

If it is purely commercial, then shame on them. Imagine believing it is acceptable to profit from the sexualisation of children.

If instead the agenda is ideological, supporting those who insist that men and women are interchangeable despite the obvious biological reality, then shame on Big W for conscripting children into a social experiment.

Adults are free to express themselves however they wish. If someone wants to wear their beliefs on their sleeve that is their choice. It doesn’t mean we have to agree with it though.

But children are not billboards. They are not political statements. They are not tools for cultural movements.

So why is a major retailer helping adults project adult ideologies and fantasies onto infants?

Why would a department store promote homosexuality to children?

Why would a major retailer seek to normalise sexual identities for babies? A baby or a child has no sexuality, they are CHILDREN.

And why would Big W think it is acceptable to take the rainbow, a sign of God’s covenant with humanity, and repurpose it into a symbol of something entirely different…to be worn by children?

The Bible is not silent on these matters. They should not be promoting LGBTQIA2S+ ideology to children. The following passages come to mind.

Leviticus 18:22

Leviticus 20:13

Jude 1:7

Romans 1:26–28

1 Corinthians 6:9–10

1 Timothy 1:9–11

These are not ambiguous passages. They are clear. Direct. Uncompromising.

And they exist for a reason. Because lifestyles built on rejecting natural order and moral truth are not just personal choices, they have consequences for families, for children, and for society as a whole.

Which brings us back to the central question….Why are children being dragged into this?

Why are babies being used as vehicles for adult ideology?

And why does a major Australian retailer believe this is acceptable to be sold of their website?

These are questions Big W, and others following this path, should be forced to answer.

Because children deserve protection, not indoctrination.

They deserve innocence, not ideology.

And they certainly deserve better than this.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.