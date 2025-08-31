Many of the problems in the Western world can be explained like this - conservatives use power to govern, while leftists use power to enforce change only they want. Australia had an allegedly conservative government for years and yet we have little to show for it.

Conservative governments governed, but when push came to shove they went weak and nothing changed. At best, they slowed the rate of regression, but we still moved backwards as a nation. Under so called conservative governments the ABC continued to spread leftist propaganda, national debt continued to rise, educators continued to promote radical gender and race theories, and public servants continued to abuse people’s civil rights.

Drag queen story hour for children.

When the left come to power – whether in institutions or in Canberra – they waste no time pushing their agenda. They undermine national sovereignty with open borders, they indoctrinate children into twisted ideologies, they rewrite history, they over-regulate, they ramp up immigration to unsustainable levels and they expand welfare to the point of ridiculousness (anyone heard of a little thing called the NDIS? It currently costs us so much money it could one day bankrupt the nation).

Leftists protesting against conservative ideas.

The left are intent on destroying society and the conservatives of today are intent on not rocking the boat. Either way, the West is destroyed. The only way to save the West is to resist. Refuse to give leftist woketard politicians an inch while, at the same time, refusing to accept the litany of excuses for inaction we hear so often from whiney conservatives who want power, but then lack the courage to wield it.

The author of a book which the author says 8 year olds can “flick through”. The book contains adult sex acts such as anal sex, rimming, hand jobs, blow jobs etc. Truly horrifying.

Conservatives believe in small government, free enterprise, and the rights of the individual. When in power, they must act with conviction to deliberately erase the wicked and anti-democratic influence of the leftist agenda.

This is why the UAP exists. We are here to unashamedly push for true Australia first conservative values and we will never apologise for doing what needs to be done and saying what needs to be said. Together, we can and will save Australia.

Senator Babet.

United Australia Party.

