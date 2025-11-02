Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Davis's avatar
Helen Davis
16h

What a pity United Australia and One Nation can't get together and topple the two major parties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Tina_4Love's avatar
Tina_4Love
16h

Absolutely there needs to be a DOGE set up. The billion dollars to ABC is obviously their advertising budget. The now corrupted ABC is a propaganda machine. Thanks Senator. Shout all of this from the hilltops!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture