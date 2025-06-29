If Melbourne were a person it would be a 35 year old taxpayer funded gender fluid activist studying Marxist theory curled up on their parents couch while endlessly doom scrolling TikTok and preaching about privilege on a device paid for by someone else’s hard work.

Melbourne was once the envy of the nation a thriving, vibrant, world class city. But under the grip of Labor, it has been reduced to a hollowed out shell of its former self. Dan Andrews and his comrades turned our cultural capital into a socialist experiment and now we’re all footing the bill.

Let’s talk numbers, real numbers. In 2015 when Labor first took the reins of Victoria, net debt per capita was under $3,600. Sensible. Manageable. But fast forward to today and that figure has exploded to an eye watering $21,900 per person. And guess what? It’s not stopping. It is forecast to hit a staggering $25,500 per person by 2028–29. PER PERSON!

This isn’t governance, it’s generational theft.

Labor has destroyed Victoria and if left unchecked, they will continue to do so. They treat our economy like a bottomless pit of borrowed cash, plunging us into a debt spiral while patting themselves on the back for rainbow crossings and “safe injecting rooms.”

Under Chairman Dan’s reign, Victoria earned the dishonour of being the most locked down place in the world, second only to North Korea in its enthusiasm for authoritarian overreach. Small businesses were crushed. Basic freedoms were rationed like wartime sugar. The CBD became a ghost town and our proud police force was turned into enforcement officers for QR codes and curfews.

Meanwhile infrastructure projects blew out by billions, trains still ran late, crime surged and cost of living skyrocketed. But Labor wants you to believe everything’s fine because there’s a new bike lane and a taxpayer funded mural celebrating climate activism.

This is what happens when you let ideology trump economics. When you put feelings before facts and activism before accountability.

Victoria is now the cautionary tale of the nation, a bloated, debt ridden state with collapsing services, decaying infrastructure and a government that punishes hard work while rewarding dependence.

The left likes to talk about equity, inclusion and climate justice. But what about economic justice for future generations? What about the young Australians who will inherit a mountain of debt they never agreed to?

Victoria didn’t collapse overnight. This decline was methodical, ideological and entirely avoidable.

Let Victoria be the warning. Because if we don’t change course, if we don’t stop electing Labor governments that care more about globalist virtue signalling than local prosperity, then this dystopian decline will spread to the rest of Australia like a taxpayer funded arts grant at a woke university.

The truth is simple: Labor has no plan to fix this. Because they are the problem.

Senator Ralph Babet

United Australia Party

