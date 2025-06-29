Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

CATHERINE KELLEY
1d

Senator Babet you have written the most discerning analysis in such an eloquent fashion I applaud you! I could not agree more, and there is NO way I'd live in that state or Melbourne under any circumstances as it is now. I don't see it getting any better for a long time either. Dan Andrews and his "comrades" should pack a suitcase and live in China.

Why are people voting for Labour and the Greens? Education is the answer. Most people come home from work and listen to the mainstream media for information which is in many cases totally biased and not reporting all the facts. They are basing decisions on what they are told by the media and not having time or the inclination to dig for the facts. The education system in the schools and tertiary institutions need a shake up. The ABC needs to be defunded.

Hitler took over the media with his propaganda and look what happened in Germany prior to, and during WW11, with world wide consequences.

2dEdited

Our once beautiful state has been destroyed by those in power. Our voting system has a lot to answer for. Again, I don’t know anyone who voted for Labour. If Victoria was run like a business as it should be, it would be trading insolvent.

© 2025 Senator Babet
