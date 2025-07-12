Microplastics are now everywhere. In our oceans, in our food, in our lungs, and even shockingly in the placentas of unborn babies. These microscopic toxins aren’t just litter. They are a chemical attack on humanity - disrupting hormones, inflaming tissues and likely driving up cancer rates. This is not just a pollution problem it’s a silent war on our health.

So where are the so-called environmentalists? The “green” parties, those smug sermonisers forever scolding the rest of us? Nowhere to be found. Instead of fighting for clean air and water, they’re obsessed with fringe gender theory, climate hysteria, and grotesque experiments on vulnerable kids. They’re not environmentalists, they’re radical ideologues masquerading as environmental activists.

Meanwhile, the world is choking on hundreds of millions of tonnes of plastic annually, with just 10 percent ever recycled. And the rest? It breaks down into invisible poison, microplastics that penetrate everything from the soil under our feet to the blood in our veins. This is not theoretical. It’s measurable. It’s real. And it’s deadly.

Governments must wake up. We need bold legislation that bans harmful plastics, enforces genuine recycling and punishes corporations that pollute while preaching “sustainability” in glossy marketing brochures. Real environmentalism demands innovation, not indulgence in anti-capitalist tantrums.

The environmentalist parties should be leading this charge. But instead of fighting to ban microplastics, they’re too busy rewriting biology textbooks and pushing cultural Marxism. They’ve betrayed their original mission and the public knows it. Their credibility is in tatters and rightly so.

We don’t need more lectures from low testosterone soy sipping social engineers. We need action. We need leadership. No parent wants their child drinking plastic with their juice. This is a unifying issue, but only if we strip it of the divisive baggage the radical left insists on dragging along.

Enough is enough. Let’s confront the real environmental threats and leave the woke theatre to collapse under its own contradictions. The planet doesn’t need propaganda. It needs protectors.

