Multiculturalism doesn’t work. It is a failed experiment that has served only to dilute what is great about Western culture and fracture social cohesion.

To say this is not to attack migrants. I myself am a migrant.

But my family didn’t immigrate to Australia in order to reproduce a foreign culture, as multiculturalism encourages migrants to do.

My parents came to Australia because the culture was already closely aligned with that of my country of birth, and we recognised that the uniqueness of these shared cultures would provide us with freedoms and opportunities not afforded elsewhere.

I have no hesitation asserting that Australian culture is superior to most others. If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t live here. But sadly, not all migrants share that view.

And worse, multiculturalism encourages their disdain of the nation that welcomes them.

The West made a grave mistake when it embraced moral relativism which then, as a natural consequence, led to cultural relativism.

By rejecting objective truth, we lost any basis for observing that some cultures were preferable to others.

And so, rather than taking pride in our culture, we assured migrants they could live in Australia without ever adopting our culture. Such thinking was regarded as enlightened and progressive. In truth, it has been a disaster; a grave mistake, that destroyed social cohesion and fractured our nation.

Rather than a multi-racial society sharing a wonderful culture of freedom and prosperity, we have become a multi-cultural society that cannot even agree on a flag, let alone on core values.

Whereas previously we had migrants coming to Australia who shared our values and broadly believed the same things, we now have migrants arriving on our shores who not only do not share our values, but who in some cases actively oppose our values.

All of this can be traced back to the Whitlam Labor government which adopted multiculturalism as official policy – admitting people from cultures at odds with ours, and promising they would be free to persist with their counterculture once they got here.

The eventual result – as is obvious by now – is that enclaves began to form.

And worse, certain groups became contemptuous of Australian culture and values while demanding respect for their own.

Progressives will, no doubt, read these words and label me xenophobic. But I’m not saying anything that people with eyes to see cannot already see.

See what is happening all around in Australia, in our suburbs, and in our cities. And not just here. See what is happening across Europe.

All cultures are not the same. Western culture has been uniquely prosperous, and it is not by accident.

The truth progressives cannot admit is that the West has been built on a Christian foundation.

The sooner we insist those coming to Australia are aligned with our values and embracing of our culture, the sooner we will have social harmony and forward momentum.

The prophet Amos once asked, ‘How can two walk together unless they are agreed?’

It was obviously a rhetorical question. They can’t.

Right now, Australia is a nation pulling in many directions. If this continues, we will soon be torn apart.

The sooner we admit the folly of multiculturalism and unapologetically insist those joining us align with our values – the sooner our country will get back to being the lucky country that made it so appealing to so many in the first place.

John Howard said last year that multiculturalism invariably resulted in tribalism and trouble.

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman – echoing Howard, called multiculturalism ‘a misguided dogma’ that had proven ‘toxic’ for social cohesion.

Multiculturalism makes no demands of migrants, but instead allows them to live parallel lives so that they are in a society, but not part of it.

But, of course, this has been deliberate.

Far-left Marxist ideologues have infected our institutions and our great halls of power with their mission to destroy our nation.

These people – with their hatred disguised as tolerance and their evil intentions masquerading as ‘social justice’ – loathe Western Civilisation, loathe our traditions, loathe our history, and loathe our Christian foundations.

The Left is intent on undermining family, nation, and culture. And multiculturalism has been one of their preferred – and most effective – weapons.

All of this plays into the hands of the globalists as they seek to increase their control by eliminating the nation state altogether.

If we really care about our country – and the migrants who find refuge here – we will do all we can to preserve the unique Australian culture that made this country so attractive to them in the first place.

We need to regain our cultural confidence and boldly assert once again that Australia is a great place to live – not just because of the sun and the surf – but because of the Christian values we share. We must do everything we can to protect and embolden these values.

And if you are fortunate enough to come and live here, then you are responsible to embrace and promote these values with us.

If you can’t do that, then Australia is not the place for you.

Senator Ralph Babet.

Senator for Victoria.

