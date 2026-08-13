Barnaby Joyce MP has demonstrated once again how career politicians are terrified of the woke legacy media.

Former One Nation candidate Parminder Singh made reasonable comments about homosexuality. He declared that homosexuality was a mental illness, tick, until 1990 the World Health Organisation thought the same. Then he said (I am paraphrasing) that he didn’t want the radical elements of the LGBTQIA2S+ agenda pushed onto children, tick again. I agree.

FORMER candidate.

Not a sitting MP.

Not a party spokesman.

Not Barnaby Joyce.

Yet when the ABC demanded an explanation, Barnaby behaved as though he had been summoned before a grand inquisition.

He panicked.

He grovelled.

He scrambled to demonstrate his progressive credentials with such enthusiasm that Liberace would have applauded.

Joyce rejected Singh’s comments and declared that One Nation was “one of the gayest parties in Australia”. Then things became even stranger……

Singh had reportedly claimed that animals were smarter than humans because animals were not gay. Joyce responded that Singh “obviously hasn’t been around farms”.

The woke ABC presenter asked whether he meant there were gay animals. “Yep,” Barnaby replied.

There you have it.

One Nation has gay members, gay politicians and, according to Barnaby, gay livestock.

But the most revealing part of the exchange was not Barnaby’s knowledge of animal husbandry. It was his fear.

Why did he allow himself to be dragged into answering for someone who no longer represented the party?

There was a very simple response available, “If you want an explanation for Parminder Singh’s comments, why don’t you ask Parminder Singh? Next question.”

That should have been the end of it. Singh made the remarks, Singh can explain them.

Barnaby did not make them, Pauline Hanson did not make them, One Nation’s current candidates did not make them.

But that is never enough for the ABC.

The legacy media do not merely want an answer. They want a ritual submission.

They want denunciations.

They want apologies.

They want politicians to repeat the approved language and reassure the national broadcaster that everybody remains safely inside the ideological guardrails.

And far too often, politicians oblige. The ABC says jump, they ask, “How high Mein Führer.”

This is the problem with career politicians. They have spent so long measuring every sentence against tomorrow morning’s headlines that they have forgotten how to stand upright.

They are terrified of being called names.

Terrified of the Left wing pile on.

Terrified that the journalists who already hate them might hate them a little more.

So they crawl.

They grovel.

They loose their balls.

The issue is not that Joyce disagreed with Singh. Barnaby is entitled to his view, just as Singh is entitled to his.

The issue is that Joyce accepted the ABC’s premise that he was somehow personally responsible for every statement made by every person who had ever appeared on a One Nation ticket. He was not.

Rather than say so, he launched into a frantic defence that eventually involved the sexuality of his farm animals.

That is how desperate he was to avoid offending the media priesthood.

Anna Brown, the chief executive of Equality Australia, described Singh’s comments as “demonstrably false, thoroughly discredited and deeply harmful”. Says who? You and other far Left cultural wreckers?

She then said, “People can hear what these candidates have to say and make their own judgment about whether those views reflect the Australia they want to live in.”

On that very narrow point, she is correct.

Let people hear the comments. Let Australians make up their own minds. That is how free speech works.

It does not require Barnaby Joyce to perform a televised act of contrition on behalf of somebody else.

Brown also noted that same sex marriage is legal in Australia. Fine, but that does not abolish disagreement and it does not give Equality Australia ownership of the national conscience.

And it certainly does not oblige every Australian to celebrate every aspect of woke progressive sexual politics.

Tolerance is not agreement.

Tolerance means living beside people whose beliefs and choices differ from your own. It does not mean compulsory celebration, ideological conformity or silence.

That distinction has been deliberately erased.

Politicians now believe that unless they enthusiastically endorse every fashionable woke social position, the ABC will declare them hateful, dangerous or beyond the pale.

Perhaps it will. So what? Tell them to get stuffed. Grow a pair of balls.

A politician with beliefs should be able to withstand a hostile interview without collapsing into an apology tour.

He should be able to say, “I did not make those remarks. The person who did can answer for them. I will not participate in your ritual denunciation.”

That requires backbone but unfortunately, backbone is increasingly rare in Canberra.

My Roman Catholic faith gives me something stronger than the approval of woke far Left journalists. It anchors me to truths that do not change whenever the political wind changes direction.

I answer to God alone. Not to the ABC.

Barnaby had a simple choice. He could stand his ground or bend the knee. By the time he started discussing the sexuality of his livestock, we knew which one he had chosen.

I do not suffer from the lack of testicular fortitude that ALL of these politicians suffer from. Homosexuality is biblical sin. No amount of woke rewriting of language will change that fact. Until 1990 it was categorised as a mental illness by the WHO before the elites re-wrote the medical literature and purged the old records and books into the memory hole. Today the elites who shape society have have decided to tolerate and push homosexuality onto the masses (especially onto children), but tolerance does not alter the reality that the decision of two men or two women to form a mated pair was until 1990 official designated as a mental illness by the World Health Organisation.



Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.



Note: These days schools even teach children about “throuples,” three way sexual relationships. This is the state of Australia (and the West) today. This is the slippery slope you were warned about. Remember, nothing changes until you stand up and put an end to it.