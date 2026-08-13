Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Muzz Morris's avatar
Muzz Morris
1d

Once again Senator, nailed it!

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Dennis McDonnell's avatar
Dennis McDonnell
1dEdited

When politics and its attitude to destroy everyone who disagrees with their pet loves, fills up time and space with this low level of stupidity, it really shows that we, the people, we the taxpayers are being subjected to ignorance and bias that belongs Western Parliamentary Democracy and wokeism. How can a government pay support to a media that has this very low level of negative education? It does pay for it because it also is that stupid and ignorant and operates at the lowest level of sanity.

May God save us all from all this most gross government occuypancy.

I decree, declare and command that God is saving us all from this above mentioned negligence and lunacy, in a most outstanding and fully noteable way, and in the immediate future. So be it, in Jesus Name.

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