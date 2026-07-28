Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Isabella's avatar
Isabella
Jul 28

I’d go one step further and say it was orchestrated this way to lull the stupid public who can’t see through the Labor machine into thinking things will change now but they had to have a ‘show down’ to prove it! As Steve Price said recently - ‘Labor will do anything to stay in power! 😡

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Geoff Savage's avatar
Geoff Savage
Jul 28

In my view the Communists hate Judeo-Christian civilization and are intentionally turning our nation into an socioeconomic basket case. They want maximum chaos, crime and poverty because desperate starving people, fighting each other to survive, are not looking at what the criminal communist cabal is doing.

"Not all liars are communists, but all communists are liars"! GS

FIRE THE LIARS!

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