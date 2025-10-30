Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross's avatar
Ross
9h

I can not thank you enough for stating truth.

Elected representatives are in power to serve and protect Australians, they work for us, they do not own us, we are not chattel or fodder for them to do as they please for their gain and our loss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jay Nauss's avatar
Jay Nauss
9h

Yes indeed, Senator Babet, you are right on the money in introducing a bill into Parliament to encourage more free speech in Australia. However, you are a lone voice and your bill has zilch chance of getting anywhere. The current situation favors ALL the party's that infest today's politically correct rock show mob in the Canberra house of horrors. The last thing the majors want is for people to express their opinions freely and honestly. Nevertheless we will give you full marks for trying even though we know what the outcome will be. In any case keep being a thorn in their sides and speaking up as you see the current wickedness increasing in intensity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture