Australia Marches is bringing Australia’s largest Australia Day rally to the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, and you’re invited.

Live music and a free BBQ. Politicians, high profile commentators and everyday Australians will come together for a family friendly and patriotic celebration. We’ll wave our flag high! 🇦🇺

🎤 SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

* Senator Pauline Hanson

* Croc Turnbull

* Senator Malcolm Roberts

* Robbie Katter MP

* Sam Bamford (2 Worlds Collide Podcast)

* Big Chocky (Australia’s Controversial Coach)

* Harry Richardson (British-Australian Community)

* Ed Schuller (Teachers Professional Association Australia)

* Steve Dickson (former QLD MP)

* Lachlan Lade (The Australian Lobby Group)

* Ben Adams (The Australian Lobby Group)

* Scott Challen (Australia Marches)

📍 EVENT DETAILS

🗓 Monday, 26 January 2026

⏰ 12pm-3pm

📍 Brisbane City Botanic Gardens

💥 FREE ENTRY

Bring your family. Bring your mates.