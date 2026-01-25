🇦🇺 SENATOR BABET LIVE - AUSTRALIA DAY 2026 🇦🇺
THE BIGGEST AUSTRALIA DAY RALLY IN THE COUNTRY
Australia Marches is bringing Australia’s largest Australia Day rally to the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, and you’re invited.
Live music and a free BBQ. Politicians, high profile commentators and everyday Australians will come together for a family friendly and patriotic celebration. We’ll wave our flag high! 🇦🇺
🎤 SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
* Senator Pauline Hanson
* Croc Turnbull
* Senator Malcolm Roberts
* Robbie Katter MP
* Sam Bamford (2 Worlds Collide Podcast)
* Big Chocky (Australia’s Controversial Coach)
* Harry Richardson (British-Australian Community)
* Ed Schuller (Teachers Professional Association Australia)
* Steve Dickson (former QLD MP)
* Lachlan Lade (The Australian Lobby Group)
* Ben Adams (The Australian Lobby Group)
* Scott Challen (Australia Marches)
📍 EVENT DETAILS
🗓 Monday, 26 January 2026
⏰ 12pm-3pm
📍 Brisbane City Botanic Gardens
💥 FREE ENTRY
Bring your family. Bring your mates.
Go hard son! At least there is one taxpayer funded Poli speaking out. The masonic filth globalist scum who have sold our country out to corporate and Globalist agendas have gone too far. Thank you Senator Babet. Please don't stop keeping the bastards honest. The rot goes way deeper than even you know Sir. We as a nation need to have a good look at every single NGO. That is the honey pot where the leftist lunatics are being funded. Keep going for all of us that have no voice. And especially for those voices that have been silenced.
Great news, yes it is time for all common sense and truthful citizens to come together, raise a voice in unity and break the evil injustices that many governments, not only Australia but in most thriving nations including our beloved New Zealand which is unfortunately, still tangled in the web of globalist tentacles from its past governments.