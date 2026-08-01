The EU has evolved from cooperation into a system transferring national power to unaccountable institutions in Brussels.

Demanding change becomes nearly impossible when authority sits thousands of kilometres away and nobody accepts responsibility.

Europe’s rulers no longer wear crowns, but still seek to unite the continent under one central authority.

Mass migration weakens the culture, history and identity binding nations together, making populations easier to control.

Ceuta warns Europe and Australia, surrender your borders, sovereignty and identity, and little of the nation remains.

If you wanted a preview of Europe’s future, you wouldn’t need a crystal ball. You would only need to look across the Mediterranean at Ceuta, a small Spanish city on the African coast that has suddenly found itself at the centre of a very large political experiment.

Where tens of thousands of illegals crossing from Morocco into Spanish territory have reignited the great European argument: What exactly is a nation if it no longer controls its borders?

Because that is the uncomfortable question nobody inside the bureaucratic castles of Brussels wants to answer. What does it mean to be Spanish? Is it a shared history? A language? A culture? A connection to a particular land and people?

Or is Spain now merely an administrative zone inside the great European machine, a place where people pay taxes, follow regulations and wait for instructions from unelected bureaucrats who have never set foot in their town? Can Spain still be Spain but without the Spanish? And who gets to decide? The Spanish people? Or Brussels?

That question reveals what the European Union has really become.

The EU was sold as a project of peace and cooperation. European nations would trade together, travel freely and avoid repeating the terrible wars of the past. It sounded reasonable. It sounded harmless. But cooperation slowly became integration. Integration became centralisation. Centralisation became control.

Decision after decision was removed from sovereign national governments and transferred to European institutions operating far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. The European Commission - the body responsible for proposing EU laws - is not directly elected by the European public. Yet it helps shape rules affecting hundreds of millions of people across dozens of supposedly independent nations.

That is the trick. The appearance of democracy remains. There are elections. There are parliaments. There are speeches. There are flags. There are politicians smiling for photographs and promising to listen. But more and more of the meaningful power sits somewhere else.

It is difficult enough to force change within your own country. Try getting an appointment with your local member of parliament. Try getting a government department to admit it made a mistake. Try reversing a policy once the bureaucracy has decided it knows better than you.

Now imagine how much more difficult it becomes when the real authority sits hundreds or thousands of kilometres away in Brussels. Who do you call? Who do you vote out? Who is responsible?

Your national politicians blame the European Union. The European Union blames the member states. The bureaucrats blame procedure. Everyone has authority, but somehow nobody is accountable. Citizens are left wondering whether they are steering the ship or merely being forced to pay for its fuel.

This is not an accident of the European system. It is the European system.

Power is moved upwards and away from the people. National governments become middle managers. Elections become increasingly symbolic because the range of policies voters are permitted to change grows smaller and smaller. The people may still vote. They just cannot vote to leave the approved path.

This is the dream that tyrants have pursued since the beginning of European history: the unification of the continent under one authority. The methods have changed. The tyrants no longer wear gold crowns. They wear 10,000 euro suits and 100,000 euro watches.

They no longer ride into cities at the head of armies. They arrive in motorcades for climate conferences. They no longer issue royal decrees from a throne. They release consultation papers, directives and regulatory frameworks.

They do not call themselves Emperors, Kings, Barons, Lords, etc. They call themselves commissioners. But the mentality remains the same. One continent. One system. One political direction. Once free and independent nations reduced to provinces inside a larger administrative empire.

Spain may keep its flag. Italy may keep its anthem. Greece may keep its name. But what do those symbols mean when the power to determine their future has been handed somewhere else?

Sovereignty is not a flag fluttering above a government building. Sovereignty is the power of a people to govern themselves. It is the ability to make their own laws, control their own borders, preserve their own culture and remove those who rule them badly. Without that power, independence becomes theatre.

This is where mass migration enters the picture. Mass migration does more than place pressure on housing, hospitals, schools and infrastructure. It weakens the connection between a nation and its people.

A nation is easier to absorb into a supranational system once its citizens no longer agree on what the nation is.

Why would an Italian fight and die to defend Italy if Italy is no longer permitted to remain Italian? Why would a Greek sacrifice for Greece if Greek history, customs and identity are treated as embarrassing obstacles to the great European project? Why would a Spaniard defend Spain when he is constantly told that borders are immoral, national pride is dangerous and his country belongs equally to anyone who can enter it?

People will defend a home. They will defend a family. They will defend a civilisation. They will not defend an economic zone.

That is why language matters. Customs matter. Architecture matters. Faith matters. History matters. Borders matter. These are not dusty relics from an unenlightened past. They are the foundations that tell people who they are, where they came from and what they have inherited.

Strip those things away and the nation becomes an empty shell. Every city begins to look the same. Every institution speaks the same lifeless bureaucratic language. Every government repeats the same approved slogans. Every culture is expected to surrender its uniqueness in the name of “inclusion”, except those cultures arriving to replace it.

Eventually, the people stop thinking of themselves as Spanish, Italian, Greek or French. They become European consumers - rootless, interchangeable and easier to govern.

Mass migration may be presented as compassion, but politically it serves a far more useful function, it dissolves the historic nation and replaces it with a population that can be administered from above.

National cohesion weakens. Shared identity disappears. Democratic resistance becomes harder. Power flows upwards.

The irony is that the people driving this project insist they are protecting democracy. But democracy requires a defined community of people with a shared future and the power to determine it. You cannot have meaningful self government without a “self”.

You cannot protect democracy by stripping nations of the authority to govern themselves. And you cannot preserve a civilisation by importing populations on a scale that transforms it beyond recognition.

The events in Ceuta are therefore about far more than one border crossing. They are a glimpse of what happens when a country loses control of both its territory and its identity.

And Australia should pay very close attention. The same philosophy exists here. The idea that borders are outdated. That national identity is suspicious. That sovereignty should be surrendered to international institutions. That ordinary citizens are too ignorant or prejudiced to decide their own future.

Some promote this agenda deliberately. Others are simply stupid and do not understand the dangers of their ideology, it doesn’t matter as the destination remains the same.

Government becomes more distant. Bureaucracy becomes more powerful. National identity becomes weaker. The citizen becomes smaller.

History is full of empires that collapsed not because they were defeated from outside, but because they stopped believing they were worth defending. Europe is now testing that principle in real time.

A nation is more than a line on a map. It is a people, a culture, a history and a shared inheritance. But erase the line, surrender the power and dissolve the people’s common identity, and eventually an awkward question must be asked…

What exactly is left? A nation? Or merely an administrative zone of Brussels?

The European Union must fall if the nation state is to survive.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.