Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Stefan's avatar
Stefan
Aug 2

Excellent analysis of the state of Europe and the agenda behind and the applied means.

Would like to add that two important figures in this scheme are actually criminals: Ursula von der Leyen (head of the European Commission) only escaped criminal charges in Germany for corruption by beeing promoted to the European parliament and thus received immunity. Several attempts to press charges against her, in the recent years, have all been denied by the European Parliament.

The second important figure is Christine Lagarde (head of the European Central Bank). Under the French prime minister Sarkozy, she as well was accused of corruption. Instead of ending up in front of a court, she "confessed" to Sarkozy in a private meeting and soon afterwards as well was promoted to the European parliament, thus receiving immunity.

This is the same scheme as with the Epstein case: Control politicians by extortion, and explains why the same agenda is being rolled out in all western countries simultaneously and why it is so successful. The US is no exception and certainly neither is Australia. Sometimes it's extortion, sometimes it's "only" bribe or a psychopathic character that is being served.

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Nat
Aug 2

It's a perplexing situation that we find ourselves in, that of the Western World. I have found myself pondering the events that have led us to to be in this situation, where socialist views have become widespread - something that I thought I would never see. How naive I have been. I was recently reminded of a society that I had completely forgotten about, one that has been in operation since 1884 and, seeing that it is not only still in existence but had spread beyond its foundation in the UK. The Fabian Society is alive and well and very much so in Australia. Founded by people with socialist ideals, it was decided that it was better to infiltrate institutions and make slow but determined changes from within, rather then by revolution. This brought about moving into education, civil service, journalism, law, institutions and politics. The original emblem was a wolf in sheep's clothing and nothing could be further from the truth. On reflection, this movement explains most of what I see around me now. The erosion of culture, the gender debacle, the denial of history, the denigration of white society, the supposed multicultural world, the proliferation of minority groups and the hatred of anything or anyone that does not comply with the New World Order. When considering the erosion of the UN, WHO and the emergence of the WEF and the continual move towards socialism, the success of the Fabian Society becomes very clear. Consider that a great many UK Prime Ministers have been or are members and that many Australian politicians are members and many things become apparent.

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