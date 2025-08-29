The Western world is under attack. Globalist elites are working tirelessly to dismantle nation states, erase borders, and dilute national identity through mass immigration. Australia is not immune.

This weekend, rallies will be held in capital cities across the country opposing mass immigration. These rallies matter. They represent a stand for sovereignty, culture, and the right of Australians to determine their own future.

Mass immigration is just one of the weapons being used against us. The globalists are also undermining our nation through currency manipulation, lowering our standard of living, trapping Australians in wage slavery, and breaking down the family unit. Piece by piece, they are eroding the foundations of our society.

History shows us that strong men defend their families, their communities, and their nations. Yet today, masculinity itself is under attack. Men are told to sit down, be silent, and be ashamed of who they are. That must end.

Voting once every three years is no longer enough. Politicians from both sides, left and right, have ignored the will of the people for far too long. The only solution now is for Australians to peacefully show up in force, to demonstrate their courage, and to give those timid masses at home the inspiration to rise and speak out as well.

I call on men across Australia to stand up, to speak out, and to show up. Come out in force this weekend and defend our nation. The future of Australia depends on it.

This should go without saying, but the legacy media and political establishment will attempt to discredit this movement. They will seize on any trouble, amplify it, and use it to smear all who attend as extremists, racists, or worse. Do not give them that opportunity. If you see anyone causing problems, shun them, remove them, and remain peaceful. Our strength is in our unity and discipline.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.

