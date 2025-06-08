Make no mistake, the riots in LA are the far-left’s desperate attempt to sabotage the Trump administration’s lawful immigration policy. The rage fuelled domestic terrorism bears all the hallmarks of Antifa’s “Black Bloc” tactics, with some suggesting the escalation is possibly being bankrolled by South American cartels. These are the same radicals who torched businesses during the 2020 riots, hiding behind “social justice” while unleashing chaos. Their goal is clear, to intimidate ICE, scare lawmakers, and keep the border porous.

Concrete chunks fly, fires rage, and the so-called “progressive” mob screams for open borders at the expense of protecting the rights of American citizens. This isn’t justice it’s rebellion against the very foundation of a sovereign nation. Users on social media have captured the madness with one writing, “Compton looks like a battlefield. Where’s the media on this?” The mainstream press predictably downplays the acts of terror framing these terrorists as “activists.” But the people see through the lies. Another post put it bluntly, “Far left thugs and illegals are rioting because they know Trump means business.”

The deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops on June 7 despite pushback from Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass shows the federal government isn’t messing around. This is what leadership looks like, decisive action to protect innocent American lives

The solution to this madness is simple, deport illegal immigrants. The Los Angeles raids are a blueprint, targeting gang members and drug traffickers. ICE’s focus on public safety is working

The chaos in LA is a wake-up call, the far left with their Molotov cocktails and anarchist flags, wants to dismantle the United States of America’s sovereignty. They’ll riot, lie and vilify anyone who dares enforce the law. But the American people are watching and they won’t let this rebellion succeed.