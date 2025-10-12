QUICK READ - THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

When Pope Francis declared that he would admit gay men into the priesthood - provided they pinkie swear to remain celibate - is too inclusive by half, if you ask me.

In a bid to be accepting and to show himself to be a modern man, the leader of the Catholic Church blurred ancient lines that ought to be clear.

His edict, announced at the beginning of 2025, signified the end of the ‘beginning of the end’ for the Catholic Church, which is now in full decline.

In 2024, Pope Francis lamented that there was too much ‘frociaggine’ in church seminaries.

The Pope’s language was immediately seized upon by critics who accused the Pope of homophobia.

As is always the case, the debate quickly became about the Pope’s violation of Woke speech codes rather than about the issue at hand – that some trainee priests were using seminaries as a kind of pick up joint.

Faster than you can say ‘Love is Love’, the Pope went from pointing out homosexual sin within the church to apologising for using hurty words when pointing out homosexual sin within the church.

He apologised for expressing himself in ‘homophobic terms’ and said he ‘never intended to offend’.

God forbid that the Pope might offend priests for using church facilities as a kind of Holy Grindr app.

Pope Francis has never liked being unpopular with the crowd, which is very strange since the One he purports to follow was crucified by the crowd.

Pope Francis, who much preferred praise from the Woke mob to Roman nails, tried to claw back some credibility with those who would crucify him no matter what he says. It was a fool’s errand.

All the concession did was embolden the radical LGBTQIA2S+ crowd to intensify their calls for the church to fully support their agenda.

Many practising Catholics will insist there can be no such thing as a non-practising homosexual man, and any suggestion to the contrary will be viewed as evil.

If this trend continues, within the next few years, you can expect the Church to apologise for inflicting psychological harm by suppressing the natural urges of priests.

They will declare homosexuality part of God’s wonderful creation.

The church has, for thousands of years, taught that homosexuality is a sin. In doing so it has helped to preserve the natural order of things, including the nuclear family, the welfare of children and public decency.

If the church cannot hold the line on sexuality, then of what use is the church? If salt loses its saltiness, why even have it?

The role of the church is to declare God’s timeless truth, not to reflect modern Woke trends. And the task of the Pope is to insist on God’s blueprint for human flourishing, not to agree with those for whom anything goes, until everything is gone.

We live at a time in which all the ancient boundaries are being removed.

Sadly, Pope Leo XIV has continued this tragic trend of pandering to the Woke mob. From blessing a block of melting ice to “raise awareness” about climate change, to lecturing world leaders about carbon emissions while the moral fabric of civilisation burns, this Pope seems more concerned with the planet’s temperature than the temperature of the human soul (global warming is scam and wealth transfer to the elites). His papacy has become a theatre of virtue signalling, a spectacle of hashtags, hand wringing, and hollow gestures. Under Leo, the Church no longer just speaks of sin, repentance, or salvation. It speaks of social justice and inclusion.

In his first months as Pontiff, Leo called for compassion towards illegal immigrants, scolded nations for “nationalism,” and declared that the Church must “embrace diversity.” He speaks more like a UN bureaucrat than the Vicar of Christ. Meanwhile, Western civilisation, built on the very moral truths the Church once defended, continues to collapse under the weight of moral relativism and self loathing. The Vatican, once a fortress of eternal truth, now sounds like a branch office of Greenpeace with incense.

By chasing cultural approval the modern papacy has become a parody of itself, mistaking surrender for compassion and weakness for wisdom. The Church, which once converted Rome, now bows to Rome’s modern gods, climate hysteria, identity politics, and ideological conformity. If this trend continues, the Cross will soon be replaced by a rainbow flag and the Catechism by a code of Woke conduct. When the Church abandons truth to please the crowd, it ceases to lead the world, and begins to follow it straight into the abyss.

Everything that has held Western society together - from the nuclear family to the power grid - is being dismantled before our very eyes.

The foundations upon which the West has been built over thousands of years are being ripped up by people who haven’t the faintest clue about how, or with what, to replace them.

The cure as always is truth. The truth is difficult, uncomfortable and often not to our liking.

Nevertheless, if you know the truth, the truth will set you free.

But when the church itself announces its abandonment of truth - in order to win cheap applause from those who hate it, no less - how will men and women be set free from the anti-human Woke mind virus?

Fences exist for a reason. Only a madman pulls them down without regard for the consequences.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party

