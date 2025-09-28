QUICK READ - THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

Populist momentum: Across the world, leaders and movements are rising against the establishment restoring pride, family, and nation.

Ridicule before acceptance: The UAP consistently proposes common sense policies and ideas that are mocked at first, only to be quietly adopted later by establishment parties.

Liberals follow, never lead: The Liberal Party waits for polling to shift before embracing ideas the UAP has already championed, such as nuclear power.

Cultural battles ahead: The next major fight will be against radical elements of the LGBTIQA2S+ movement and radical far Left extremism, with global shifts already underway, though Australia lags behind.

The UAP’s role: The party speaks out from deeply held principles not polls, taking the heat so others can follow.

The world is changing fast, across the globe people are rising up against the tired establishment and demanding a return to common sense. From President Trump in the United States, Giorgia Meloni in Italy, Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Javier Milei in Argentina, Nigel Farage in the UK and myself here in Australia populist movements are restoring pride, family, and nation.

I’ve been called every name under the sun - racist, bigot, misogynist, ableist, fascist, Nazi, divisive, and MUCH WORSE - simply for saying that Australia must come first. For arguing that we should unite under one flag, not three. For insisting that children need both a mother and a father. For defending unborn babies. For saying that five year olds don’t need to be told they were born in the wrong body. For refusing to bow to climate hysteria, first it was global cooling, then global warming, and now the ever flexible climate change, so no matter what happens they’re covered. Give me a break!

Senator Babet is a staunch Nationalist and believes that it should always be Australia First.

But here’s the pattern, the United Australia Party puts forward sensible policies and ideas, we’re mocked and ridiculed, and then once the outrage subsides, the establishment quietly adopts those very same ideas.

We take the arrows so others can steal the accolades later.

The so called LINO’s - Liberals in name only - never lead. They only copy us once their polling shifts.

We are proud to champion an Australia first agenda. Take nuclear power as an example, Clive Palmer was advocating for it back in 2019 and he was ridiculed for it, yet today even the LINO’s have finally climbed aboard the nuclear train, late but better than never.

The truth is this without the UAP’s willingness to cut through the noise, common sense would never even get a hearing in this country and my role is to shift the debate. The legacy parties only act when their consultants tell them it’s safe but it will never be safe unless someone like me goes first and puts the ideas into the bloodstream of the national conversation.

The next major battle will be against the radical elements of the LGBTIQA2S+ agenda and its attack on the nuclear family and on children. I’ve taken fierce criticism for speaking plainly about this yet the tide is turning globally. The Cass Report in the UK shut down the Tavistock Clinic, the US Congress is voting to keep men out of women’s bathrooms and European nations are banning puberty blockers for minors.

And let’s not forget the growing cancer in our society far Left extremism. In the United States President Trump had the courage to officially declare ANTIFA a terrorist organisation recognising them for what they truly are, a destructive mob hiding behind slogans of justice while burning cities, murdering conservatives, and intimidating ordinary citizens, the time for tolerating their lawlessness is over. America has begun cracking down on ANTIFA and Australia must follow suit. We cannot allow masked extremists to run riot in our streets under the banner of activism. If we are serious about protecting families, businesses, and democracy, then these radicals and their ilk must be met with the full force of the law. They must be rooted out of the bureaucracy, the institutions, the universities, the corporate boardrooms, even the halls of power in Canberra. If we fail to act now, they will dismantle our country piece by piece.

Australia as usual lags behind but mark my words when the Liberal Party eventually finds its courage (perhaps once Sussan Ley is out of the way) it will only be because others like me spoke first.

This is why the UAP matters as without our efforts what conservatives now tentatively echo would still be considered too risky to mention. We speak out because of deeply held values not because of polling.

We won’t get thanks from the legacy parties. We won’t get thanks for the media class. But you our members and supporters know the truth. And for that, I am deeply grateful.

Sincerely,

Senator Ralph Babet

Senator for Victoria

Leave a comment