The government will always seize upon a crisis - real or imagined - to do what they could never get away with otherwise.

In the months ahead, get ready for three things:

More anti-conservative rhetoric

New laws that tighten the leash on everyday Aussies

And a further erosion of your civil liberties.

It’s the oldest trick in the political playbook.

Step one: Create a crisis - or wait for one - then amplify it through the legacy media

Step two: Stoke the fear, the outrage, the division - until the public begs for action.

Step three: Roll out your pre-planned “solution” - which is always more control, less freedom.

This is how power is taken from the citizenry. Slowly. Quietly. And permanently.

The Senate recently held an inquiry into so called “right wing extremism.”

When we tried to expand it to include left wing extremism, the government said no. Well, of course they did.

What is “right wing extremism”? Believing in secure borders, biological reality, civil liberties, free speech, and parental rights.

What is left wing extremism? Open borders, radical gender theory for children, socialism, DEI quotas, and rewriting our history.

Remember the terror caravan? It was fake and the anti semitic acts in Melbourne that resulted in even more freedoms being restricted? Well ASIO says Iran was behind those acts - not ordinary Australians.

But the Government used these incidents to further erode freedoms.

Australians need to wake up, every time you hear “crisis,” understand it could be a cover for control.

Freedom is precious, don’t let them take it.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

