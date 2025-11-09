Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberta's avatar
Roberta
2d

You got it in one Senator Babet! All you have said is true but if some of us can see through the smoke and mirrors what's up with the rest of the country? It is our fault we are at where we are at. The voters of Australia need a kick up the butt! But having stood outside polling booths, handing out 'how to vote' cards for a truely decent minor Conservative Party, I saw that such a huge percentage of voters do not care, couldn't be bothered, are lazy, slack, dumbed down , just voting to avoid being fined. Until the voting public wake up and actually put some effort into knowing who to vote for and why, and how to use the preferential system properly, our country is in big trouble.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Stephanie Brooks's avatar
Stephanie Brooks
2d

Someone who lives in Victoria and has plenty of money needs to go and see a lawyer and talk about the possibility of taking class action to get Victoria out of the hole Jacinta Allen has dug for it. Also to talk about the stupendous immigration Australia is being forced to accept. The Australian government, controlled no doubt by the Australian Labor Party, is corrupt, employing way too many people to give "advise" for the handlingof Australia. As for the election being rigged, it is not hard to figure out that the continual preference for the Australian Labor Party must be rigged. Whenever I turn my computer on I see a non stop supply of comments from people against the ALP but the ALP still gets the top vote according to the AEC. Australia is going downhill fast, all statistics show that, something must be done to stop the slide and the Australian government is a farce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture