Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Koppes's avatar
Robert Koppes
3h

She needs to be deported.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
10h

Great article! Here's my take on the free speech issue in Australia

https://open.substack.com/pub/thedumpau/p/australias-free-speech-crisis-silenced?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=jmje8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture