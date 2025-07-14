Another unelected bureaucrat is making a brazen move to seize control of our digital lives. Julie Inman Grant Australia’s so-called eSafety Commissioner has declared war on YouTube. Her latest authoritarian proposal? A nationwide ban on the platform for anyone under 16, set to take effect in December 2025.

Let me be clear: this is not about child safety. This is about control. It is a calculated, ideological power grab by a woman who answers to no voter, no ballot box, and no democratic mandate. Her time is up.

The censorship agenda, disguised as protection.

Back in November 2024, the Albanese government drunk on power and completely out of touch with the average Australian rammed through legislation to force age verification on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). At the time, YouTube was spared. Why? Because nearly 70% of Australian parents actually approve of YouTube for under-15s. It’s a platform used for education, creativity, and learning.

But that didn’t stop Inman Grant.

Now, she’s latched onto a flimsy report alleging that 37% of 10- to 15-year-olds have seen "harmful" content on YouTube. She’s targeting its algorithms, conveniently ignoring the fact that anyone can access YouTube without an account. This isn’t about harm it’s about manufacturing a crisis to justify more censorship.

YouTube to its credit has pushed back. The platform already offers restricted modes and parental controls, tools that actually empower families. But Inman Grant isn’t interested in solutions. She’s interested in power. She’s refused to engage. That tells you everything you need to know.

She tried to silence Senator Babet so he spoke louder.

Let’s not forget: this is the same commissioner who tried to force X to take down footage of the Sydney church stabbing in 2024, worldwide. Let that sink in. A bureaucrat in Canberra trying to dictate what people in America, Europe, and everywhere else are allowed to see online.

Senator Babet publicly defied her on April 23, 2024, by sharing the video. He stood up for free speech when others stayed silent. Because he knows that if we let government decide what is “safe” to watch, soon we’ll only be allowed to see what they want us to see.

A political attack dog, not a neutral regulator.

Inman Grant’s office - born under the Liberals and emboldened under Labor - has become a bipartisan tool for censorship. She has crossed the line time and again.

In July 2024 , Senator Babet called for her dismissal after she branded Presidential candidate Donald Trump a “grave threat.” That wasn’t regulation. That was political interference.

On May 7, 2025, she targeted the Senators lawful posts on X for removal. Think about that: an unelected bureaucrat trying to silence a sitting Senator. That’s not safety. That’s dictatorship.

What’s really at stake: Freedom vs. Surveillance.

This isn’t just about YouTube. It’s about what comes next.

To enforce this proposed ban, Inman Grant is pushing for age verification using ID cards or biometric data. Do you trust this government to handle that kind of sensitive information? Do you trust any government?

We are staring down the barrel of a surveillance state, and Australians are waking up. Senator Babet’s petition to repeal this madness has been signed by thousands and the numbers keep growing. The public sees through the charade.

The selective tyranny of the eSafety office.

Gaming platforms pose similar “risks,” yet they’ve been completely ignored. Why? Because this isn’t about harm. It’s about targeting platforms that don’t toe the government’s line. It’s about punishing dissent. It’s about crushing freedom of expression under the boot of bureaucracy.

Let me say it plainly: Inman Grant’s office is a threat to democracy. It must be dismantled, defunded, or radically stripped of power. We must draw a line. Not one more inch.

This is a fight for our future.

Julie Inman Grant isn’t protecting our kids. She’s protecting the political class from scrutiny. She wants to decide what you can say, what your children can watch, and what Australians are allowed to think.

We didn’t vote for her. We don’t want her. And we will not be ruled by her.

Australia is a free country. And we intend to keep it that way.

Leave a comment