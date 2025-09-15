Do you remember when the Senate censured me last year simply for saying that in my own home, I prefer not to be politically correct? I wasn’t attacking anyone. I wasn’t targeting a group. I was simply speaking honestly about how I choose to live in my private life.

Yet for that I was dragged through the mud, hammered by the media, smeared by other Senators and attacked without pause. It continues to this day.

But when Teal MP Zali Steggall - because she’s on the Left - clearly crosses the line, nothing. No outrage. No censure/suspension. No consequences.

She was caught out endorsing a post that said violence is “sometimes necessary” in reference to Charlie Kirks assassination. His body was still warm. I watched the video of his wife holding his hand as he lay dead telling him that she loved him, I watched her cry, his children were asking mummy where's daddy, she responded "daddy is at work with Jesus baby so that we can afford to pay for your blueberries".

In my opinion Zali Steggall didn't care about any of that. I don't think she cared that Charlie was BRUTALLY killed for millions to watch. If she did, why would she like that post?

Zali Steggall likes to pretend she's so much better than everyone else, but in reality she's horrid.

And let’s not forget the other members of parliament who have referred to people like me as “Nazis.” Think about that. When they throw around that label, they are deliberately endangering all our lives.

As a political figure, this kind of reckless rhetoric along with the hysterical, misplaced, lazy labels of far-right and fascist, validated by this government, ingrains prejudices in the minds of the deranged and paints a target on my back.

It encourages some unhinged radical Leftist to pick up a gun or a knife and act on their hatred. To stab me. To shoot me. To murder me. They know exactly what they’re doing. It is by design a threat to anyone who disagrees with them. They just don’t give a f*ck.

Listen to Ben Fordham’s comments here: https://omny.fm/shows/ben-fordham-full-show/zali-s-steggall-s-spin-mp-tries-to-justify-offensive-charlie-kirk-post

This is what we are dealing with. It’s not politics as usual. It’s pure calculated malice. How do we co-exist with people like this? Answer: we can't, we can only destroy their ideology and relegate it to the trash heap of history.

Make no mistake we are at war, we are at war with evil and we must win, if we do not, we will all eventually be murdered by the radical Left. They have shown us who they are. We have seen their face.

Rest in peace Charlie.

Senator Ralph Babet

Senator for Victoria

