Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Martin's avatar
Michael Martin
2d

Thank you Senator Babet

Do not be discouraged, Charlie Kirk was not afraid nor shall we be!

Keep your voice out there it keeps the rest of us informed then we pass onto others The truth always wins in the end.

Thanks to people like you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ljubica Juric's avatar
Ljubica Juric
2d

Zali is a hypocrite and should be removed from the Senate. She can't deny what she liked simply because it's how she thinks. The left are evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture