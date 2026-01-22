The Liberal Party is finished. Well and truly cooked. And this slow motion political suicide is entirely self inflicted.

Their first unforced error was installing Sussan Ley as leader, a decision so baffling it will be studied by future political scientists as a case study in institutional self harm. Her political judgement is roughly equivalent to that of a watermelon.

Ley’s leadership began with farce. She demanded Parliament rush back to Canberra to pass legislation at breakneck speed, only to then complain without irony that the legislation had been rushed.

Even worse, she waved through Labor’s deeply flawed bill as if it were a responsible act of statesmanship rather than an abdication of duty.

If the Liberals possessed even a shred of backbone, they would have voted the bill down and spent the next six months publicly crucifying the government for treating national security and free speech like optional extras on a budget airline.

And if Ley truly felt compelled to back Labor’s dog’s breakfast of a bill, the bare minimum expected of a serious opposition leader would have been to attach a political hand grenade to it, support it now but commit to repealing it later if it fails to deal with radical Islam and if its not fit for purpose.

Simple. Clear. Adult.

Instead Ley applauded bad legislation, alienated the conservative base, detonated the Coalition relationship, and now presides over a rotting blue corpse that would have Sir Robert Menzies (the founder of the Liberal party) spinning in his grave.

At this point, it scarcely matters who the Liberals appoint to replace her. We’ve seen this movie before, new leader same hollow script. More Labor Lite. More moral cowardice. More desperate attempts to please everyone and in the process, pleasing no one.

The party that once stood for individual liberty, national sovereignty, and Western values now exists solely to manage decline politely.

The Liberals are done.

Australia’s only hope is that a genuinely conservative party rises from the ashes, one prepared to defeat Labor, restore national confidence, and make Australia great again.

None of the current Liberal MPs deserve a place in that future. They have failed the country.

Good riddance.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.