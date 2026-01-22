Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Doble's avatar
Geoff Doble
6d

If you are serious about helping the Australian people, serious immigration, sensible freedom of speech, alternative gun laws, then back Pauline and ask to join her. Regards Geoff

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
5d

It is very sad. I clearly remember the days of Sir Robert Menzies. He was a most amazing,well spoken, clever man. As a young person, I really liked listening to him. He was quick to retort against his adversaries. Today, we don’t have statesmen, we seem to have self serving people who are only after their own interests. It is very sad

Reply
Share
1 reply
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture